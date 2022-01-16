Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Amanda Kay Slate Mikolay, 31, a white female wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for two counts felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Britt Randall Mayes, 33, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence protective order;

• Crystal Nicole Cook, 41, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Thomas Harvey Snow, 72, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level two driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.