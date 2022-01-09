Surry County Most Wanted

<p>Hicks</p>

<p>Collins</p>

<p>Lowe</p>

<p>Cline</p>

<p>Schonknecht</p>

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Steven Edward Goins, 49, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and trespassing;

• Joseph Ellis Hicks, 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest, larceny, possession of stolen goods and driving while license revoked;

• Charles Zackery Floyd, 31, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of larceny.

• Jacob Edwin Johnson, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony hit and run/leaving the scene/serious injury or death and driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Richard Landon Collins, 41, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Jimmy Lesley Lowe, 51, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Tony Edward Cline, 50, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Joseph Thomas Schonknecht, 29, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.