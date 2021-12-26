Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brian Nathan Childress, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for 11 counts of felony breaking into a coin/currency machine and seven counts felony larceny;

• Timothy Norris Cox, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Kimberly Marie Allen, 40, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and larceny;

• Cody Jackson Epperson, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer, shoplifting and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.