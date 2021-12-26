Local group makes toy delivery to tornado victims

Rickey Daughenbaugh speaks at the outreach event in Mayfield, KY. Maranatha Homeless Outreach took donations to the tornado victims in Mayfield, December 24.
Courtesy of Maranatha Homeless Outreach
Damage seen in Mayfield, KY after the storms the ripped through on December 10-11.
Recovering from disaster can be an overwhelming challenge and the people of Kentucky have been going though just that since the massive line of storms moved through on December 10. The stuff of nightmares, the enormous storm cell produced 69 confirmed tornadoes and wreaked damage along a path over two hundred miles long and a mile in width at places.
Calculating loss in financial terms at this point is impossible, however the impact more pressing to those on the ground is the loss of over 90 souls to the storms. As more time passes, the bruises on the landscape and in the hearts of the people of the Bluegrass state, and across the region, are coming into clearer focus.
Wounds do not heal easily and emotional damage from such an event may leave indelible marks. On Christmas Eve a shipment left town headed to Kentucky delivered by a team from Maranatha Homeless Outreach, the toys donated from right here in Surry County may help soothe those hurting so badly.
With no exact location in mind, Chirssy and Rickey Daughenbaugh pointed the van toward Mayfield with a purpose in their heart. Maranatha Homeless Outreach has been helping here in Surry County since their inception in 2005. Penny Reinhart, a Maranatha board member, says she has always had a desire to serve, “I have always loved to help people more than anything in this life. It thrills me to help!”
Reinhart’s enthusiasm is not unique, and Maranatha have made part of their mission weekly meal service at Flat Rock Church of God where dinner Friday at 5 p.m. is available for those in need. Thanksgiving and Christmas meal kits given out by Maranatha had food staples to round out the cupboard and they reported about twenty were given out this Christmas. Assistance with utility bills, clothing needs, firewood, and visits for regular outreach to feed and clothe the homeless in Knoxville, Tennessee mean there is little time for rest.
For weeks though, they have been collecting for their toy drive to be the giveaway here in this community. Even last Tuesday Chrissy Daughenbaugh was set up outside Walmart in Mount Airy collecting right up until the last moment possible. Some of the excess of toys not used for local distribution have been included on this errand of generosity to Kentucky, Reinhart said.
While not the only community in need after the storm, Mayfield, Kentucky has become synonymous with the storm and its path of destruction. The tornado that razed much of Mayfield was preliminarily classified as an EF4: only EF5 ranks higher. The Mayfield storm hit top wind speed of 190 miles per hour, as estimated by the National Weather Service.
It was not too long ago when this area had its own natural disaster as Pilot Mountain smoked and smoldered for the better part of a week. That first evening, people began donating and they did not stop. People donated so much to the local volunteer fire brigade that Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham had to ask residents to hold off on the bottles of water, there was simply no more room.
The timing of the Kentucky super storm event could not have been worse with the holidays approaching, temperatures dropping and a pandemic flexing its muscles while refusing the polite invitation to simply leave. “There are hungry and hurting people everywhere that need help,” Chrissy Daughenbaugh replied. Seeing such a great need led Maranatha to turn their attention to where it was needed.
A local charity at its heart, Maranatha is aware of the need locally and they are trying to meet those needs, but the mission calls them where they are needed – when they are needed with the passage Isaiah 6:8 helping to guide them: “Send us Lord; we will go.”
For those interested in joining Maranatha Homeless Outreach in their missions of mercy Reinhart says that help can come in many forms, and all are welcome. From financial contributions, clothing donations or even help in the kitchen making those Friday dinners, there is no contribution that cannot be used for the greater good.
When Chrissy and Rickey Daughenbaugh left for Mayfield, they did not have a church, a group, or a parking lot even picked out. They simply went with a purpose in their heart and the desire to be there for the children, to have these gifts delivered for Christmas Day. A blown fan belt did not stop them from the appointed cause: the gifts arrived with care and love from Surry County to Mayfield, Kentucky, and a wish for a Merry Christmas.