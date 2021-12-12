Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Ernest T. Calloway, Anna Calloway, Susan Evins, and Carolyn Rook to Charles A. Rook, Leslie Sanchez, James M. Hill, and Julie B. Hill; tract Mount Airy; $320.

– Robert J. Cochran and Kellie R. Cochran to John T. Kennedy and Candace C. Kennady; 0.653 acres Surrey Acres subdivision Dobson; $590.

– Elaine Frye Snow and Susan Snow Mclean to Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC; lots 16-17 block 1 Bannertown addition PB 1 61 Mount Airy; $90.

– William J. Shover and Donald Eugene Hudson to Robert J. Cochran and Kellie R. Cochran; lots 11-12 Brookridge development PB 8 18 Bryan; $930.

– Estate of Cleveland M. Jessup, Helen J. Howell, Carl H. Jessup, Alfred W. Jessup, Jessie Jessup, Joyce Jessup, Jason Jessup, Yanica P. Jessup, Kevin Jessup, Corey Jessup, Allison Figliuolo, Quentin Jessup, Brian Jessup, and Sabrena Jessup to Guadalupe Castillo; tract Mount Airy Estate of Cleveland M. Jessup file 21 583; $136.

– F2 Homes, LLC, Elizabeth Ann Case Pike, and Joshua William Fogle to F2 Homes, LLC; lots 56-58 Franklin Heights property PB 1 134 Mount Airy; $150.

– Jacob G. Allen, Julie M. Allen, and Elizabeth Ann Case Pike to Elizabeth Ann Case Pike; lot 4 section one The Farm PB 7 113 Stewarts Creek; $294.

– Robert Scott Corbin and Leigh Ann Pruitt Corbin to Tony Wayne Goforth and Sheryl Blackmon Goforth; condominium deed unit 4-F and parking space 16 Renfro Lofts Condominiums BK 1 150-176 Mount Airy; $395.

– Daviation, Inc. to Gazinta, Inc.; tract Elkin; $0.

– Jill Draughn Cave, Jill D. Welch, Jacob Wesley Cave, David L. Draughn, and Robin W. Draughn to Lisa L. Fitzgerald and Everett R. Fitzgerald III; tract one 22.16 acres and tract two tract Dobson; $636.

– Strauss Properties, LLC to NADG NNN BOJ (NC) LP; lot 4 PB 11 187 Mount Airy; $2,902.

– Mary Brook Higgs and Derek Leslie Higgs to Christian Corey Edward Martin and Kathryne Logan Martin; 2.452 acres PB 39 135 Mount Airy; $430.

– Robert A. Spallino and Irene Spallino to Jerry Mabe and Susan Mabe; 12.6667 acres tract 2 Rolling Springs development PB 14 14 Marsh; $136.

– Amy Hawkins to William Carlton Rountree, Mary Beth Rountree, William Henry Rountree Jr., and Vickie Barnes Rountree; lots 10-13 Pine Ridge development PB 7 14 Elkin; $330.

– Estate of Dorothy Wyatt Burchette, Charles R. Briggs, James T. Burchette, Dorothy Wyatt Burchette, and Tommie Carl Burchette to Ellen Johnson; Commissioners deed 3.820 acres Elkin estate of Dorothy Wyatt Burchette file 21 SP 59; $341.

– Reeves Living Trust, Roger L. Reeves, and Nellie S. Reeves to John H. Bradley and Emily S. Bradley; tract Mount Airy; $110.

– Terri H. Jessup to Lee Ann Stalcup; lot 2 section B Cross Creek Country Club Inc. residential development phase I PB 29-30 Mount Airy; $570.

– Hannah Brooke Barker and Adam Wesley Haynes to Ray D. Williams; 3.118 acres PB 17 83 Dobson; $254.