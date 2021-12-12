Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jimmie Wayne Vernon, 51, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts larceny and four counts of receiving stolen goods;

• Nathan Daniel Cook, 34, a white male wanted on post-release warrants who is on supervision for 15 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, 14 counts of embezzlement, felony uttering forged paper and two counts of larceny;

• Tina Marie Hale, 41, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Kimberly Ann Speer, 22, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Richard Landon Collins, 41, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Jamie Keith Barr, 31, wanted on charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods/property. He also has a failure to appear charge in Surry County;

• Tony Edward Cline, 50 a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• David Lee Hayden, 28, a white male, wanted on a charge of to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.