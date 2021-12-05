Surry County Most Wanted

Lambert

<p>Pierson</p>

Pierson

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Trista Nichole Lambert, 32, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Christopher Sean Pierson, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering motor vehicles, resisting a public officer and first degree trespass;

• Coty Lane Mayes, 31, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny of motor vehicle and financial card fraud;

• Sherri Leann Hudson Meeks, 38, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.