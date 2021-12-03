Holiday solid waste schedule

With the holidays now fast approaching, the Surry County Public Works Department would like to remind residents of the updated holiday schedule for convenience centers and the landfill.

All convenience centers will be open on Thursday, Dec. 23. The landfill and convenience centers will be closed on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) and will reopen Monday, Dec. 27.

The landfill and convenience centers will be open on Friday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Jan. 1. The landfill will reopen on Jan. 2.