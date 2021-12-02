Shoals Elementary Grow Strong team

December 2, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Shoals Elementary School students who participated in the 2021 Grow Strong 5K are, kneeling, Riley Haymore, Ella Fischer, Julian Santizo; second row, Maxsim Chamberlain, Sophia Collins, Gemma Kreeger, Liam Collins, Coach Julianna West; third row, Aleeah Ayers, Mallory Marion, Stella Joyce, Natalie Lewis, Noah Baker, Hadley Bingman, Liam Whan; and fourth row, Madison Hunsucker, Lillie Baker, Jillian Sammons. Coaches not pictured are Meghan Collins and Summer Kreeger.

Shoals Elementary School students in fourth and fifth grades trained over the past weeks to compete in the Fourth Annual 5K that was held at Fisher River Park.

”We are proud of each student and congratulate them on their accomplishments,” school officials said.