Real Estate Transfers

November 28, 2021

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Herschel Lewis Holmes and Lynn H. Holmes to Jeffery Fleischer; 1.42 acres Longhill; $440.

– Timothy E. Shreve and Lisa S. Shreve to Hannah S. Smith and Jordan Smith; 10.000 acres Siloam; $0.

– Junior Elmer Jessup and Leota J. Jessup to Junior Elmer Jessup; lot 28 Fairfield subdivision section 2 PB 6 101 Mount Airy; $0.

– George Perry Jernigan III and Carol M. Jernigan to L M Real Estate Ventures, LLC; 3,184 sq ft Elkin; $1,200.

– Ecksclusive Properties II, LLC to Jared Rian Boston Moore and Kendra Jeanette Moore; lot 7 section 1 Woodcreek development PB 8 53 Longhill; $340.

– Kevin Douglas Haynie and Rachel Tilley Haynie to Meranda Mabe Grace and Patrick Wade Grace; 1.942 acres PB 30 33 Longhill; $640.

– Tamara Dosier Vinay to Katrina L. Wilkosz and Aric M. McCavley; lots 11-14 William Sanford estate property PB 12 49; $644.

– Balogh Properties, LLC to Katelyn McKenzie Badgett; .758 acres PB 37 168 Stewarts Creek; $360.

– Daniel G. Dobbins, Angie T. Dobbins, Grover C. Dobbins Jr., Martha L. Dobbins and Vonda Comer to Johanna Hernandez Banda and David Ramirez Hernandez; 1.427 acres PB 40 8 Dobson; $54.

– York Surry, LLC and Charles G. McClure III to Charles G. McClure III; tract one lot 25 Windsor Park subdivision section 1 PB 11 21 and tract two tract; $0.

– Premire Property, LLC to Tylor Lee Woods; lots 101-102 and portion of lot 103 Elkin; $216.

– Jacob Widner to Nathan Paul Williams and Jennifer Lynn Williams; lot 22 Wedgewood subdivision PB 9 124 Mount Airy; $320.

– Melissa S. Midkiff to Bruce Lee Fulk; tracts; $40.

– The Reeves Living Trust, Roger L. Reeves, and Nellie S. Reeves to New Hope/New Beginning; tract Mount Airy; $416.

– Estate of Alicia Rae Knighten, William Edward Knighten, Yolanda E. Knighten, Kennith Ray Knighten, Christina Sulzen Knighten, and Alicia Rae Knighten to Richard Douglas Davis Sr and Dara Ann Davis; 1 1/2 acres PB 28 180 Westfield estate of Alicia Rae Knighten file 21 E 957; $320.

– Morey Gene Gustafson and Denise Ann Gustafson to Patrick James Saver and Katheryn Marie Saver; 18.340 acres lot 2 PB 39 106 Pilot; $0.

– The Allen J. Lovill Trust, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, and Allen J. Lovill to CMH Homes, INC; lot 34 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 78; $39.

– Sheppard Ausby Moore Jr. to Jason A. Moore and Christopher R. Moore; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.

– James Jordan Hayes and Makayla Draughn Hayes to Tina T. Diaz; 3.007 acres lot 36 Valley View subdivision section 4 PB 16 55 Dobson; $392.

– Kevin Curtis Venable and Betty Lou Venable to Randy Tucker and Kimberly Tucker; one acre; $16.

– Joseph Carl Midgett Jr. and Jennifer Robinson McNeil to IDR, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $399.

– Estate of John Lewis Enloe Jr., Sherry Dawn Thomas, Averett Thomas, Johnna Michelle Phillips, and Bobby Phillips to G&B Oil Company, Inc; 0.495 acres Elkin estate of John Lewis Enloe Jr. file 20 E 610; $327.

– Chilton Ventures, LLC to Robert Suarez and Guadalupe Arisbeth Rodriguez; 267.233 acres PB 40 9 Rockford; $1,230.

– Roselyn Virginia Jackson and Rebecca O’Connell to Premier Property, LLC.; tract Elkin; $220.

– Charles Edward Thomas and Sharon Taylor Thomas to CMH Homes, Inc.; lot 10 section one Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 78 Stewarts Creek; $42.