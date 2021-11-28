Real Estate Transfers

November 24, 2021
The Mount Airy Granite Bears officially return to the Elite Eight on Friday after a three-year absence.
The Bears have dominated opponent after opponent this season to get to this point. The champions of the Northwest 1A Conference will face their biggest test to date when they welcome the champions of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, Mitchell.
The Granite Bears and Mountaineers last faced-off in 2015. Mitchell defeated the Bears in the Sweet 16 before going on to win the West Regional Championship. Prior to 2015, the only meetings between the two teams were 1986 and 1988 in the 2A State Playoffs. Mitchell won both of those games as well.
The only common opponent between the two schools this season is Draughn High School. Mount Airy defeated Draughn 56-6 on August 28, and Mitchell topped Draughn 62-14 on Oct. 1.
The winner of Friday’s game will host the winner of No. 4 Robbinsville (9-3) and No. 9 Murphy (9-4) in the West Regional Final.
Mount Airy last appeared in the regional championship in 2017. The Bears defeated Murphy to reach the 1AA State Championship. Mitchell’s last regional championship appearance was 2019. The Mountaineers were defeated in that game by eventual 1AA State Champion East Surry.
AT FIRST GLANCE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Record: 13-0 overall, 6-0 NW1A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 13 wins
Playoff seed: No. 2
Key regular season wins: 62-0 at Surry Central, 56-6 at Draughn, 43-0 at Starmount
Key losses: None
MaxPreps strength of schedule: -18.2
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 4
Playoff scores: 75-0 vs. No. 31 Union Academy, 48-0 vs. No. 15 East Wilkes, 44-7 vs. No. 7 Starmount
Mitchell Mountaineers
Record: 11-2 overall, 6-0 NW1A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 9 wins
Playoff seed: No. 3
Key regular season wins: 47-7 vs. Erwin, 34-23 @ Watauga, 33-0 @ Mountain Heritage
Key losses: 15-12 @ Lake Norman, 26-14 @ Andrews
MaxPreps strength of schedule: -10.8
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 4
Playoff scores: 49-10 vs. No. 30 South Davidson, 49-14 vs. No. 14 Swain Co., 38-21 vs. No. 6 Thomasville
OFFENSE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Passing yards per game: 113.8
Yards per completion: 24.2
Passing TD per game: 1.7
Rushing YPG: 259.1
Yards per carry: 10.0
Rushing TD per game: 4.2
TDs per game: 6.5
Total YPG: 372.8
Total points scored: 666
Points per game: 51.2
QB Ian Gallimore (SOPH) – 1,471 yards passing, 65-of-96 completions, .677 completion percentage, 22 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 59 carries for 382 yards, 9 rushing TDs, 1,852 total yards
RB Tyler Mason (SOPH) – 92 carries for 1,244 yards, 95.7 YPG rushing, 13.5 yards per carry, 19 rushing TDs, 10 receptions for 100 yards, 1 receiving TD
RB Caleb Reid (SOPH) – 56 carries for 666 yards, 51.2 YPG rushing, 11.9 yards per carry, 8 rushing TDs, 3 receptions for 21 yards
RB Josh Penn* (SR) – 46 carries for 505 yards, 56.1 YPG rushing, 10.9 yards per carry, 8 rushing TDs, 5 receptions for 145 yards, 2 receiving TDs
WR Zeb Stroup (SR) – 18 receptions for 582 yards, 44.7 YPG receiving, 32.3 yards per reception, 8 receiving TDs
WR Mario Revels (SOPH) – 13 receptions for 248 yards, 19.1 YPG receiving, 20.7 yards per reception, 3 receiving TDs, 1 carry for 29 yards, 1 rushing TD
*9 games played
Mitchell Mountaineers
Passing yards per game: 81.5
Yards per completion: 15.8
Passing TD per game: 1.1
Rushing YPG: 320.5
Yards per carry: 8.0
Rushing TD per game: 4.5
TDs per game: 3.2
Total YPG: 401.9
Total points scored: 524
Points per game: 40.3
QB Ty Turbyfill (JR) – 1,059 yards passing, 67-of-115 completions, .583 completion percentage, 14 passing TDs, 4 interceptions, 214 carries for 1,916 yards, 35 rushing TDs, 2,975 total yards
RB Carter Hoyle (SR) – 114 carries for 915 yards, 76.3 YPG rushing, 8.0 yards per carry, 7 rushing TDs, 5 receptions for 41 yards
RB Chase Duncan (SOPH) – 65 carries for 455 yards, 35.0 YPG rushing, 7.0 yards per carry, 6 rushing TDs
RB Marley McCourry (SOPH) – 45 carries for 379 yards, 42.1 YPG rushing, 8.4 yards per carry, 5 rushing TDs
RB/WR Gage Young (JR) – 48 carries for 305 yards, 23.5 YPG rushing, 6.4 yards per carry, 4 rushing TDs, 11 receptions for 221 yards, 17.0 YPG receiving, 20,1 yards per reception, 6 receiving TDs
WR Dalton Hollifield (JR) – 25 receptions for 420 yards, 35.0 YPG receiving, 16.8 yards per reception, 3 receiving TDs
DEFENSE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
PPG allowed: 1.9
Total points allowed: 25 (3 TD, 2 FG)
Shutout victories: 9
Tackles per game: 73.7
Tackles for a loss per game: 9.8
Sacks per game: 2.8
QB Hurries per game: 1.9
Caused fumbles: 11
Fumble recoveries: 12
Interceptions: 20
Interceptions yards: N/A
Passes defensed: 52
Blocked punts: 3
Fumbles returned for a TD: 2
Interceptions returned for a TD: 4
Safeties: 3
LB Reece Deaton (SR) – 93 solo tackles, 132 total tackles, 10.2 tackles per game, 28.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries, 2 passes defensed, 1 blocked punt
LB Nic Isom (SR) – 73 solo tackles, 119 total tackles, 9.2 tackles per game, 26.0 tackles for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 15 QB hurries, 4 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed
DE Deric Dandy* (SOPH) – 41 solo tackles, 60 total tackles, 6.7 tackles per game, 18.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 forced safety
DB Zeb Stroup (SR) – four interceptions, seven passes defensed, 2 fumbles recovered for a TD, 35 solo tackles, 94 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
DB Walker Stroup (SR) – four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 1 pick-6, 1 forced fumble, 12 solo tackles, 44 total tackles
*9 games played
Mitchell Mountaineers
PPG Allowed: 14.1
Total points allowed: 183
Shutout victories: 2
Tackles per game: 69.9
Tackles for a loss per game: 3.5
Sacks per game: 0.2
QB Hurries per game: N/A
Caused fumbles: 2
Fumble recoveries: 9
Interceptions: 17
Interceptions yards: 365
Passes defensed: 27
Blocked punts: 1
Fumbles returned for a TD: 0
Interceptions returned for a TD: 3
Safeties: 0
*Note: solo tackles not listed on MaxPreps
DL Xander Gardner (SR) – 60 total tackles, 5.0 tackles per game, 3.0 tackles for a loss
LB Gage Young (SR) – 44 total tackles, 3.4 tackles per game, 1.0 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 125 interception yards, 1 pass defensed
LB Gabe Brandt (SR) – 120 total tackles, 9.2 tackles per game, 11.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 interception returned for a TD, 8 passes defensed, 1 blocked punt
LB Enrique Huaroco (JR) – 99 total tackles, 7.6 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
DB Chase Duncan (SOPH) – 67 total tackles, 5.2 tackles per game, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 4 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery
DB Dalton Hollifield (JR) – two interceptions, three passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 39 total tackles, 3.3 tackles per game, 1.0 tackle for a loss,
Special Teams
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Dylan Tilley (SR) – 20 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs, 13-of-21 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals
Walker Stroup (SOPH) – 45-of-53 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals, 10 punts for 383 yards
Tyler Mason (SOPH) – 3 punts returned for a TD, 376 return yards
Mario Revels (SOPH) – 124 return yards
Zeb Stroup (SR) – 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 125 return yards
Mitchell Mountaineers
Ben Wessinger (SR) – 55-of-59 PATs, 2-of-3 field goals, 93 kickoffs for 4,368 yards, 15 touchbacks, 7 punts for 197 yards
Dalton Hollifield (JR) – 147 return yards
Chase Duncan (SOPH) – 103 return yards