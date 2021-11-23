Climber Leaders for August, September named

Mountain Park Climber Leaders of the Month for August and September are, from left, Jack Draughn, Kate Shores, Ariel Shumate, Xoxhitl Gomez Carapia, Shiloh Price, Aisley Williams, Gage Bell, Cason Tolbert, Aksel Brown, and Ashley Cavanaugh. Not pictured is Scarlet York. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Park Elementary School recently named its Climber Leaders of the Month for August and September.

“These students demonstrated self-awareness in the classroom and were nominated by their teacher,” the school said. “They are able to describe what makes them who they are and are aware of how their actions may affect others.”

The students are Jack Draughn, Kate Shores, Ariel Shumate, Xoxhitl Gomez Carapia, Shiloh Price, Aisley Williams, Gage Bell, Cason Tolbert, Aksel Brown, Ashley Cavanaugh and Scarlet York.