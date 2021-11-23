Climber Leaders for August, September named

November 18, 2021
For the second week in a row, Mount Airy welcomes a fellow Northwest 1A Conference opponent to Wallace Shelton Stadium for a playoff matchup.
Last week it was East Wilkes (5-7). After defeating the Cardinals 45-6 on the road during the regular season, Mount Airy defeated East Wilkes 48-0 in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs to move to 12-0 on the season.
The Granite Bears now find themselves against the NW1A Conference Runner-up: the Starmount Rams. Mount Airy hosts Starmount on Nov. 19 with the winner advancing to the West Regional Semifinal.
Mount Airy and Starmount are certainly familiar with each another. According to Mount Airy football historian Doug McDaniel, only three teams have at least 20 wins over Mount Airy in more than a century of Granite Bear football: East Surry (20), Reidsville (24) and Starmount (25).
The Granite Bears and Rams first faced off in 1971 and played at least once every year until 2020. Mount Airy leads the all-time series against Starmount 28-25.
Friday’s playoff game marks the fourth meeting of the two teams in the postseason, and Starmount leads Mount Airy 2-1 in that department. The Bears defeated the Rams 10-7 in 1985, then lost 24-7 in 1997 and 23-7 in 2004.
AT FIRST GLANCE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Record: 12-0 overall, 6-0 NW1A Conference (Champion)
Current streak: 12 wins
Playoff seed: No. 2
Key victories: 62-0 at Surry Central, 56-6 at Draughn, 43-0 at Starmount
Key losses: None
MaxPreps strength of schedule: -17.5
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 3
Playoff scores: 75-0 vs. No. 31 Union Academy, 48-0 vs. No. 15 East Wilkes
Starmount Rams
Record: 8-4 overall, 5-1 NW1A Conference (runner-up)
Current streak: 6 wins
Playoff seed: No. 7
Key victories: 21-10 vs. Community School of Davidson, 18-8 vs. South Stokes, 27-20 vs. Andrews
Key losses: 37-0 vs. East Surry, 42-30 at Southwestern Randolph, 43-0 vs. Mount Airy
MaxPreps strength of schedule: -8.6
Wins against teams that finished over .500: 3
Playoff scores: 65-8 vs. No. 26 South Stokes, 27-20 vs. No. 10 Andrews
OFFENSE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Passing yards per game: 118.6
Yards per completion: 23.3
Passing TD per game: 1.8
Rushing YPG: 253.8
Yards per carry: 10.0
Rushing TD per game: 4.2
TDs per game: 6.6
Total YPG: 372.3
Total points scored: 622
Points per game: 45.3
QB Ian Gallimore (SOPH) – 1,414 yards passing, 60-of-85 completions, .706 completion percentage, 22 passing TDs, 3 interceptions, 52 carries for 315 yards, 9 rushing TDs, 1,729 total yards
RB Tyler Mason (SOPH) – 84 carries for 1,077 yards, 89.8 YPG rushing, 12.8 yards per carry, 17 rushing TDs, 10 receptions for 100 yards, 1 receiving TD
RB Caleb Reid (SOPH) – 51 carries for 599 yards, 59.9 YPG rushing, 11.7 yards per carry, 7 rushing TDs, 3 receptions for 21 yards
RB Josh Penn* (SR) – 39 carries for 443 yards, 55.4 YPG rushing, 11.4 yards per carry, 7 rushing TDs, 5 receptions for 145 yards, 2 receiving TDs
WR Zeb Stroup (SR) – 17 receptions for 561 yards, 46.8 YPG receiving, 33.0 yards per reception, 8 receiving TDs
WR Mario Revels (SOPH) – 11 receptions for 235 yards, 21.4 YPG receiving,21.4 yards per reception, 3 receiving TDs
*8 games played
Starmount Rams
Passing yards per game: 99.8
Yards per completion: 11.0
Passing TD per game: 0.6
Rushing YPG: 166.9
Yards per carry: 5.2
Rushing TD per game: 2.25
TDs per game: 3.2
Total YPG: 266.7
Total points scored: 270
Points per game: 22.5
QB Luke Kimmer (JR) – 1,034 yards passing, 100-of-180 completions, .556 completion percentage, 6 passing TDs, 4 interceptions, 15 rush for -64 yards
RB Zach Dezern (JR) – 252 carries for 1,546 yards, 128.8 YPG rushing, 6.1 yards per carry, 20 rushing TDs, 27 receptions for 269 yards, 1 receiving TD
RB Preston Williams (SOPH) – 64 carries for 190 yards, 16.3 YPG rushing, 3.0 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 2 receptions for 8 yards
WR Davion Coleman (SR) – 31 receptions for 282 yards, 23.5 YPG receiving, 9.1 yards per reception, 1 receiving TD
WR Jalyn Adams (SR) – 9 receptions for 211 yards, 17.6 YPG receiving, 23.4 yards per reception, 2 receiving TDs
DEFENSE
Mount Airy Granite Bears
PPG allowed: 1.5
Total points allowed: 18 (2 TD, 2 FG)
Shutout victories: 9
Tackles per game: 74.3
Tackles for a loss per game: 10.3
Sacks per game: 3.1
QB Hurries per game: 2.0
Caused fumbles: 11
Fumble recoveries: 11
Interceptions: 19
Interceptions yards: N/A
Passes defensed: 51
Blocked punts: 2
Fumbles returned for a TD: 2
Interceptions returned for a TD: 3
Safeties: 1
LB Reece Deaton (SR) – 84 solo tackles, 120 total tackles, 10.0 tackles per game, 28.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defensed
LB Nic Isom (SR) – 67 solo tackles, 111 total tackles, 9.3 tackles per game, 25.0 tackles for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 15 QB hurries, 4 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed
DE Deric Dandy* (SOPH) – 39 solo tackles, 57 total tackles, 7.1 tackles per game, 17.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 punt block, 1 forced fumble, 1 forced safety
CB Zeb Stroup (SR) – four interceptions, six passes defensed, 2 fumbles recovered for a TD, 29 solo tackles, 81 total tackles, 1.0 sack
DB Walker Stroup (SR) – four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 1 pick-6, 1 forced fumble, 12 solo tackles, 43 total tackles
*8 games played
Starmount Rams
PPG Allowed: 18.3
Total points allowed: 220
Shutout victories: 2
Tackles per game: N/A
Tackles for a loss per game: N/A
Sacks per game: N/A
QB Hurries per game: N/A
Caused fumbles: N/A
Fumble recoveries: 9
Interceptions: 21
Interceptions yards: N/A
Passes defensed: N/A
Blocked punts: N/A
Fumbles returned for a TD: 0
Interceptions returned for a TD: 3
Safeties: 1
Starmount does not have records of many defensive stats on MaxPreps. What is known:
– Xavier King, Jared Stokes and Mason Anthony each have a pick-6
– Davion Coleman leads the team with seven interceptions, followed by Ryan Kimmer with four, King and Stokes with two, and six Rams with 1 each
– Starmount’s nine fumble recoveries came from nine different players
Special Teams
Mount Airy Granite Bears
Dylan Tilley (SR) – 20 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs, 13-of-21 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals
Walker Stroup (SOPH) – 39-of-47 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals, 9 punts for 342 yards
Tyler Mason (SOPH) – 3 punts returned for a TD, 376 return yards
Mario Revels (SOPH) – 124 return yards
Zeb Stroup (SR) – 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 125 return yards
Starmount Rams
Diego Zuniga (SR) – 19-of-22 PATs, 3-of-9 field goals, 33 kickoffs for 1,609 yards, 5 touchbacks
Zack Armstrong (JR) – 35 punts for 1,100 yards, 3 kickoffs for 125 yards
Ryan Kimmer (JR) – 22 punts for 659 yards
Jalyn Adams (SR) – 1 kickoff returned for a TD, 186 return yards
Davion Coleman (SR) – 268 return yards