Real Estate Transfers

November 21, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Donald A. Badgett and Elva I. Badgett to Beverly B. Hembree and Timothy Alan Hembree; tract one 20 acres and tract two 26 1/2 acres Dobson; $0.

– Teresa Moore Roberts to Brandon Roberts and Saroya Roberts Royston; 0.676 acres Mount Airy; $0.

– June A. Martin to Jerome Allen Trent; 1.68 acres Stewarts Creek; $27.

– Kennith V. Zeller to Kaitlyn Jean Rogers and Gary Paul Rogers III; .613 acres Mount Airy; $510.

– Amanda Boyd Denny and Christopher Edward Denny to Tirzo Ortiz and Reyna Ortiz; tract Elkin; $269.

– Otto Jakutowicz and Jyoti Jakutowicz to Edyta S.J. Smith; tract Elkin; $0.

– Janet F. Herman to Robert W. Stewart and Deborah I. Stewart; condominium deed unit NO 4B Pilot Echo condominiums BK 1 110-113 Pilot; $356.

– Teddy R. Beaver and Kathe S. Beaver to Velvet Beaver Tucker; 0.52 acres Mount Airy; $0.

– Velda Fowler Haynes and Benny Gray Haynes to Evan Bryant and Jennifer Bryant; 1.57 acres lot 34 Stoney Ridge Acres subdivision section 6 PB 11 166 Shoals; $640.

– John P. Thompson II and Vivian Thompson Akers to Joshua Guy Shoemaker and Melissa Lee Shoemaker; 12.489 acres PB 39 186 Marsh; $180.

– Michael V. Marion, Tonda S. Marion, Samuel E. Marion, Linda A. Marion, Mark S. Marion, and Sybil P. Marion to Manley Keith Stovall Jr.; 0.97 acres lot 7 and 1.12 acres lot 8 PB 13 176 and 2.19 acres lot 22 Stoney Ridge Acres PB 20 56 Shoals; $159.

– Kimberly A. France to Jocelyn Christenson and Timothy J. Christenson; tract one lots 49-52 and portions of lots 25-26 Hamburg Addition and tract two 0.103 acres PB 4 91; $300.

– GCG Properties, LLC to Frederick E. Davila Jr and Rhonda J. Anderson; tract Mount Airy; $220.

– Peggy Bowen Fulk and Odell Franklin Fulk to Nicholas Allen Mabe and Kristina Benton Mabe; 15.474 acres tract one PB 39 193 Siloam; $102.

– Peggy Bowen Fulk and Odell Franklin Fulk to Ethan Ryan Boles and Kurstin Jade Boles; 1.112 acres tract two PB 39 193 Siloam; $0.

– Helen Grey Hawks to Cathy Hull and Loyd Hugh Hawks III; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Folger Lee Hamlin to Timothy Gray Bledsoe II and Amanda Bledsoe; 1.63 acres Dobson; $24.

– Dod Re, LLC to Store Master Funding X X II, LLC; 0.602 acres 26,000 sq ft; $1,840.

– Shirley Martin to Mary June Madison; unit 7B Brookside Village condominiums BK 1 212-214 Elkin; $500.

– Edwin R. Harris, Robbin B. Harris, Phillip R. Harris and Phyllis Y. Harris to Anthony Joseph Munchback; 3.570 acres and 22.135 acres PB 39 97-98 Dobson; $530.

– Terry Wayne Adams to John David Saylor and Donna Hice Saylor; 4.18 acres Elkin; $700.

– James T. Younger and Russye A. Younger to Larry M. Younger; lot 30 Timberlake subdivision PB 9 56; $100.

– Tyler R. Delph and Jordan Delp to Jayson David Santana Gonzalez and Katherine L. Colon; lot 40 section 3 Woodcreek subdivision PB 8 101 Long Hill; $330.

– Premier Property, L.L.C. to Mobil Diagnostics Solutions, LLC; tract one lots 97-98 Sunset Park development PB 176 and tract two lot 1 and tract three lots 19-24 section A W.W. Harris property subdivision Elkin; $600.