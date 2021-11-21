Harris’ efforts on veteran history important work

November 21, 2021 John Peters II

Nearly all of us have been there at some moment — recalling long-ago stories told to us by a parent or grandparent, regaling us with descriptions of their youth and early life, wishing that we had written down the details of their tales. Even better, perhaps wondering why we didn’t record the person as they were recounting what their life may have been like 25, 50, or more years ago.

The same could be said of our nation’s past — and that of our community — particularly when it comes to the service of our veterans.

There are volumes of books — enough to fill entire libraries — on various wars and official military action of our troops over the decades. Still more books examine the political and social climate surrounding military actions.

But what about the individual troops? What about the men and women who serve every day — drilling, standing in line, doing the non-glamorous tasks of daily life on a base or in a war zone? What about those in active war zones? What is it like for an individual to stand guard, afraid the enemy could open fire at any moment? What is it like to engage in a firefight with armed soldiers, or civilians, from the other side?

How heartbreaking is it to carry the body of a lost comrade back to the base? How heartwarming to give food and medicine to a indigenous population starving for both before the arrival of U.S. troops?

What are the emotions of a young soldier, away from home for the first time, going through basic training? Shipping out to a foreign assignment?

Those, and many more, are the stories our veterans have: First-hand, personal accounts of serving their country as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces.

And those are the stories The Veterans History Project (VHP) of the American Folklife Center hopes to collect.

Todd Harris, Surry County’s Register of Deeds, is spearheading the project locally.

“Individual histories are not what you would call academic histories,” Harris said recently in an interview with The Mount Airy News. “We want to collect what they saw, what they went through and how it affected them when they got home.”

This is an important project, preserving the stories of local men and women who have served their nation, not just for those who may be interested now, but for generations to come.

The stories the project collects will be shared with the Library of Congress, but just as importantly they will be preserved locally, to show the service of Surry County residents.

These veterans deserve our gratitude, as does Harris for organizing this project. Harris is stepping outside of the normal duties of his office to do important work for the community, an effort which stands as an example of how elected officials can truly be public servants, not just for today, but for many years to come.