No Shave yields sweet results

November 20, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Sheriff Steve Hiatt presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Surry’s Sweetest Diabetes Support Group Friday. The “No Shave Campaign” in its third year has already made contributions to the Autism Society of North Carolina Surry County Chapter, as well as the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina. Guests of honor seen center were Reece, Breann, and Presely Wyse, flanked by Sgt. Jacob Wyse. From the county were Hiatt, Sarah Welch and Kelly Whittington being backed a contingent from the Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Kelly | The News

