North Surry holds science fair

November 20, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

From left are students competing in the North Surry High School science fair, Vy Pahn, Maddie Bare, Zoey Draughn, Carter Hull, Kaylee Edwards, Kloe Bennett, Callie Robertson, Summer Goins, Schae Lawson, Angel Adame, Airam Casas, Max Barnard, Zeb Wolfe. (Submitted photo)

North Surry High School recently held its science fair, with most of the entries submitted by students working in teams.

Two teams tied for first — Vy Pahn, Carter Hall, Destiny Kelly, Maddie Bare, Zoey Draughn, Airam Casas and Angel Adame, Summer Goin, Schae Lawson, Kaylee Edwards, Keelin Caudle made up one of the teams, while the second team was made up of Max Barnard, Zeb Wolfe, Jackson Graves.

The second-place team is Khloe Bennett and Callie Robertson.