Cedar Ridge Elementary planting a promise

November 16, 2021

Treva Smith and her second grade class plant a pansy in the school’s raised flower bed.

The beautiful flower, standing tall, as a promise of a healthy and beautiful life.

The beautiful flower, standing tall, as a promise of a healthy and beautiful life.

Kelsey Badgett's first grade class pose for a picture around the flower bed.

Kelsey Badgett’s first grade class pose for a picture around the flower bed.

Marlana Jarrell's kindergarten class works to plant their flower.

Marlana Jarrell’s kindergarten class works to plant their flower.

Emily Tolbert and her third grade class takes their term planting a pansey.

Emily Tolbert and her third grade class takes their term planting a pansey.

Recently, students at Cedar Ridge Elementary School received red pansies, which they planted in the school’s raised flower bed.

“This simple flower was used to signify the importance of living a healthy and beautiful life,” school officials said of the planting. “Students and teachers worked together to plant their flower and planted a promise to live their lives drug free.”

The planting was part of a theme for the week Drug Free Looks Like Me, as the students worked to understand and explore the possibilities in life living drug-free.