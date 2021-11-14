In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Hannah H. Cook to Tonya Leach; 0.821 acres lot 5 A J Haynes property PB 7 45; $404.
– Jess P. Vaughn to Dennis Simmons and Susette Simmons; lots 1-7 J.J. Baldwin development PB 1 72 Mount Airy; $230.
– Ray Steve Wall to Joyce Ann Barker and Robert Ores Barker; tract 1 tract and tract two .49 acres Siloam; $40.
– Rodney A. Lankford and Brandi Lankford to Joy Marie Torres and Jose Francisco Torres Flores; lot 3 Majestic View subdivision PB 13 111 Pilot; $580.
– Virginia Dare Wiles Conolley and Gary Conolley to Torchwire, LLC; lots 4-6 Elkin; $0.
– Lavern Carol Sales and Jamie Smith Sales to Jamie Smith Sales; quitclaim deed tract; $0.
– Allison Luann Boyer to Morgan & Co. Properties, LLC; 30,000 sq ft PB 39 189 Mount Airy; $90.
– Joann T. Layell to Christopher W. Minton; 11.383 acres PB 10 51 Elkin; $58.
– Taylor Bradley Coalson and Sommer McHone Coalson to Brenton Hamby and Ashley Money Hamby; tracts Mount Airy; $859.
– Brenton Hamby and Ashley Hamby to Taylor B. Coalson and Sommer M. Coalson; 0.69 acres lots 8-9 section 1 Burkwood PB 4 125 Mount Airy; $778.
– Zachary Chap Willard to Cynthia Renee Willard and Cynthia Renne Brannock; quitclaim deed 2.113 acres lot four The Bluff PB 14 166 102 Oaklawn Road Mount Airy; $0.
– Kim and Daron Atkins Properties, LLC to Daron L. Atkins and Kimberly Mosley Atkins; .809 acres 35,245 sq ft PB 29 141 Eldora; $0.
– The Bobby Harold Marital Trust, Sylvia Harold, Gary Harold, Susan Harold and Bobby Harold to Daron L. Atkins and Kimberly Mosley Atkins; tract Eldora; $42.
– Central United Methodist Church of Mount Airy Inc. Board of Trustees, Byron Scott Bailey and Robert Alan Connolly to Calloway ARD, LLC; tract A lots 33-45 and tract B 0.455 acres 19,810 sq ft portions of lots 46-59 Hennis Heights development PB 4 64 Mount Airy; $150.
– Dennis James Simmons and Susette Denise Simmons to Richard Greene, Loretta Greene, and Loretta Estep Sullivan; 1.991 acres Stewarts Creek; $288.
– Josh Holder and Elizabeth Holder to Avery L. Hammond Jr.; 0.959 acres lot 11 Pheasant Run subdivision PB 26 186 South Westfield; $730.
– Jerry W. Cook and Betty B. Cook to Rawdon E. Bradley IV and Chari Lynnette Bradley; 4.0783 acres lot 98 Orchard Mountain development phase 4 section 2 PB 10 179 Franklin; $720.
– Wilma Fender Franklin Irrevocable Trust, Donna Mae Franklin, Mary Diane Sechrist, Debbie Jean Shreve, and Wilma Fender Franklin to Miguel Angel Luque; tract Bryan; $210.
– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Cynthia Anne Scott; 0.20 acres Mount Airy; $313.
– David B. Albin and Dawn M. McGraw to Sharon Ann Wheeler; 5.105 acres PB 39 192; $144.
– Gary Lee Brown to Sanjay Sharma and Danielle Stenberg; 1.84 acres lot 4 PB 25 118; $78.
– Terry and Irene Family Trust, Terry Coe, and Irene Coe to Hector Francisco Fernandez Santana and Sagrario Sarahi Santana: 16.449 acres PB 39 59 Marsh; $270.
– Tony D. Goins and Kimberly Ralene Maynard Goins to Ronnie Lee Williams and Tamara Layne Smith; tract one lot 18 and tract two portion of lot 17 and tract three .24 acres portion of lot 17 British Woods subdivision PB 8 115 Mount Airy; $458.
– Joyce Ann Perry to Michael John Merges and Carol Ann Merges; lot 8 Dodson Mill Woods PB 11 55 261 Dodson Woods Lane Pilot Mountain; $740.
– Estate of Dennis Gene Ratliff, Dennis J. Ratliff Revocable Trust, Estate of Dennis James Ratliff, Barbara Lynn Vick, Dennis Gene Ratliff, and Dennis James Ratliff to Nathan Crutchfield and Whitney Crutchfield; tract estate of Dennis Gene Ratliff and estate of Dennis James Ratliff; $147.
– Saressa George Osborne to Sheldon Owen Holder and Lori Holder; lot 34 section 2 Colonial Woods subdivision PB 7 88 Eldora; $140.
– CHADD Development, LLC to Manley Keith Stovall Jr.; 0.700 acres lot 1 and 0.700 acres lot 2 and 0.700 acres lot 3 and 0.700 acres lot 4 and 1.155 acres lot 7 Pheasant Run subdivision PB 26 186 South Westfield; $296.
– CHADD Development, LLC to Manley Keith Stovall Jr. and Tammy M. Stovall; 1.249 acres lot 5 and 1.825 acres lot 6 Pheasant Run subdivision PB 26 186 South Westfield; $112.
– McKinley O. York and Kayley Morgan Cornelison to CMH Homes, Inc.; 21.812 acres tract two PB 32 125; $210.
– Kent W. Fulp and Pamela R. Fulp to Big Creek Properties, LLC; tracts; $0.
– William Fulp Wrecker Service, Inc. to Big Creek Properties, Inc.; 2.417 acres PB 27 158; $0.
– Lester O. Grady Jr. and Brenda B. Grady to Kevin G. Childers; 0.530 acres Elkin; $440.
– Amanda Yarboro and Douglas Yarboro to Michael J. Gentry and Megan E. Gentry; 0.780 acres Mount Airy; $1,230.
– Michael Gentry and Megan Gentry to Ted Taylor King and Gloria Morris King; 0.79 acres Mount Airy; $777.