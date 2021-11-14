Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brandy Kay Giacopelli, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Derrick Raynardo Simmons Jr., 32, a black male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked;

• Michael Shane Wilson, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order and two counts of resisting a public officer;

• Justin Harold McConkey, 31, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.