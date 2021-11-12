Rockford Elementary holds science fair

November 12, 2021

Piper Custodio finished first in the Rockford Elementary School science fair. (Submitted photo)

<p>Breannon Minton took second place. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Macie Tolbert finished third in the science fair. (Submitted photo)</p>

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Science Fair Winners! Piper and Breannon will advance to the Surry County Schools District Science Fair on Nov. 30.

Rockford Elementary School recently held its annual science fair, with three students awarded the top three spots, and two of the students advancing to the Surry County Schools District Science Fair on Nov. 30.

Piper Custodio took first place in the science fair, while Breannon Minton took second and Macie Tolbert finished third. Piper and Breannon will move on to the district science fair.