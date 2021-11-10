Gentry Middle teams go pink

Gentry Middle School’s A volleyball team poses for a photo decked out in pink. (Submitted photo)

The boy’s soccer team at Gentry Middle School, with coaches Amber Horton and Trace Simmons. (Submitted photo)

Gentry Middle School’s B volleyball team shows off their pink colors. (Submitted photo)

Gentry staff members Sherri Spurlin and Harriet Atkins are sporting their pink shirts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Submitted photo)

The girl’s soccer team at Gentry with coaches Amber Horton and Trace Simmons. (Submitted photo)

The Gentry Middle School Patriot soccer and volleyball teams recently played in all pink in honor of Janet Badgett.

“We honor and support all of those who are fighting the battle of breast cancer,” the school said of the students’ efforts.