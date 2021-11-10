Cedar Ridge holds science fair

Lyla Lyons was third in the science fair with "Why Does Hot Air Rise?"

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently held its annual science fair.

Students Caroline Bledsoe and Maddie Swift took top honors with the project, “What Liquid Dissolves Candy Corn the Fastest?”

Charlee Moser finished second with his project, “Help! I’m Turning Brown!”

Lyla Lyons took third place in the contest with her project, “Why Does Hot Air Rise?”