Real Estate Transfers

November 7, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Thomas E. Livengood and Faye C. Livengood to Faye C. Livengood; 6.081 acres; $0.

– Connie Song and Connie Song Webber to Ruskin Davis and Melissa Davis; 0.990 acres 43,106 sq ft lot 20 Partridge Lane development Elkin; $700.

– Irrevocable Trust Agreement F/B/O Caitlyn Noel Childress, Larry Eugene Childress, Linda Lou Pruitt Childress, and Caitlyn Noelle Childress; lot 24 Twin Oaks development PB 10 39 Mount Airy; $371.

– Regina Louise Edwards, Hope Young Reagan, and Ronald E. Reagan to Jakob Wesley Wilson; lot 44 H. Hines Lands Mount Airy; $110.

– John D. Hemmings and Besty B. Hemmings to Kenneth Young; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $0.

– Josefina Lopez and German Lopez to Deandra Eusebio Elias and Yohana Auguilar; lot 51 section 3 Cedar Gate subdivision PB 179 Stewarts Creek; $80.

– Terrell Paul Stephens and Kelly King Stephens to Ronald Neal Reaves; tract one 1.886 acres and tract two ; 545.

– Sharon Watson Slater and Gary Trevor Niston to Mollie Louann Davis and John Calhoun Dickenson III; 25,305 sq. ft. lot 44 A PB 7 78 Pilot; $458.

– Thomas A. Brintle and Sheila D. Brintle to Herman R. Nichols Jr. and Linda L. Nichols; lot 9 and lot 12 Fisher Peak estates PB 7 66 Stewarts Creek; $772.

– Tab Plaza Property, LLC to Herman R. Nichols Jr. and Linda L. Nichols; 2.5 acre lot 24-26 Fisher Park Estates PB 7 66 Stewarts Creek; $32.

– Kevin Douglas Haynie and Ronald Tilley Haynie to Donnie Joe Midkif; 13.198 acres PB 33 99 Longhill; $200.

– John David Bair to Larry Ronald Laws and Diandra Frazier Laws; 5 acres Stewart Creek; $80.

– Stephen W. Fussell Jr. and Jennifer L. Fussell to Dana Christine Snow and Randy Shawn Snow; 0.466 acres portion of lots 48-49 Burkewood section 2 PB 5 16 Mount Airy; $876.

– Moir Edward Chilton II and Susan Greene Chilton to Sommer Paige Chilton; 2.415 acres PB 39 171; $0.

– Dale E. Puckett and Debra Puckett to Cecily Marrable; lot 70 section 3 Greenfield development PB 8 16 Mount Airy; $294.

– James Bryan Hill, Brenda Ellen Hill, and Bryan Hill to Dwight D. Durham and Kimberly L. Durham; 5.005 acres PB 27 167 South Westfield; $71.

– Marty Love Taylor and Tanya Michelle Phipps Taylor to Helen’s Grace Haven, LLC; 1 lot Mount Airy; $0.

– Granite City Restorations, LLC to Johnathan M. Whichard II and Kayla E. Whichard; 0.179 acres portions of lot 7 and 8 Mountain View Heights subdivision PB 1 27 Mount Airy; $390.

– Sylvia Jean Gillespie and Paul Gordon Gillespie Jr. to Joseph Bradley Harrell; tract Mount Airy; $282.

– Estate of Ed Warren Davis, Sharon Davis, and Ed Warren Davis to John Edward Davis and Mark Gregory Davis; Executors deed 48.465 acres PB 37 141 Westfield estate of Ed Warren file 20 E 301; $510.

– Blain Montgomery to Gerardo Mendez Trinidad; tract one .854 acres PB 22 119 and tract two 0.146 acres South Westfield; $140.

– Clayton Leo Morgan to Noah Ashton Cook; unit E Colonial Condos BK 1 3; $190.

– Asher L. Walker and Matthew Walker to Jimmy Ray Newman; tract Stewarts Creek; $11.