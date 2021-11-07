Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joseph Oliver Thomas Jr., 26, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, larceny, possesion of stolen goods and possession of methamphetamine;

• Robert Paul Thomas, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Eric Renardo Simmons, 31, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of assault on a female and child abuse;

• Michael Eugene Pettitt, 59, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 2.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.