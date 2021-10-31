Real Estate Transfers

October 31, 2021

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Michael Ray Tilley and Michael Ray Tilley Sr. to Billy Randall McMillian; tract one 1.745 acres tract one and tract two 1.803 acres tract three PB 16 78 Eldora; $7.

– Estate of Billy Raymond Overby, Stephen Matthew Overby, Ashley Burr Overby, and David Leonard to Jeanette Cox and Steven Cox; lots 21-20 British Woods PB 8 115 Mount Airy estate of Billy Raymond Overby; $40.

– Jerry Gale Yarboro Jr. and Robin Lynne Yarboro to Alexis Navarro; 1.000 acres Elkin (Surry) and Edwards (Wilkes); $320.

– Carolina Getaway Cabins, LLC to Blue Ridge Mountain View, LLC; 2.56 acres lot 12 Paradise Mountain estates phase 2 PB 27 6 Franklin; $0.

– Natalie Baro to Dragonfly View, LLC; 3.20 acres lot 5 phase 1 PB 25 9 Franklin; $0.

– Natalie Baro to Dragonfly View, LLC; 10.00 acres tract 15 PB 23 55 Franklin; $0.

– Marlene Davis Nance, Kellie Nance, Guenther Erwin Davis, Linda Grace M. Davis, Eric Gustave, Barbara C. Davis, and Gerard Fredric Davis to Combs Investments, LLC; lot 22 Granite Acres PB 6 70 Mount Airy; $46.

– Ky The Nguyen to Viethang Thi Tran; lot 122 Woodbridge subdivision section 7 PB 22 37; $0.

– The Allen J. Lovill Trust, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, and Allen J. Lovill to Brenda Darlene Denton and Steven Allison Denton; lot 43 subdivision of Ring Creek PB 23 77; $46.

– Duy Phan Ngoc Do and Ngan Kiev Thuy Pham to Charles William Labone Jr.; 0.36 acres Mount Airy; $261.

– Jonah Wayne Buelin and Janet Key Buelin to Angela Parker; 13.640 acres Rockford; $90.

– Frances H. France to Camille Swartz; tract one 1.5 acres and tract two 0.135 acres and tract three 0.689 acres Franklin; $0.

– Marion Land Company Inc. to Richard Martin Smith and Kristin Myers Smith; 2.37 acres lot 4 PB 23 73 Shoals; $56.

– Steven E. Golding and Annette Golding to Gary Carlisle Hammett and Fern Elayne Hammett; 4.00 acres Stewarts Creek; $960.

– Isabelle Court, LLC to Pilot Mountain Partners, LLC; 3.410 acres Pilot; $3,600.

– Charles H. Paul and Sandra K. Paul to Guadalupe Castillo; lots 21-24 block A Graves Heights development PB 3 158 Mount Airy; $125.

– Estate of Sarah Nell Eidson and Billie Jo Stallings to Kathy Doreen Garner; unit 8 Park Place Condominiums bk 1 8-11 Elkin estate of Sarah Nell Eidson file 8 E 539; $340.

– Hilda Gray Wilmoth to Hilda Gray Wilmoth and Gay Danielle Wiles; tract Blue Ridge Acres subdivision Elkin; $0.

– Betty M. Lowe and Waltz G. Lowe to Linda Carolyn McCormick, Linda C. Vernon, Audrey Diane McCormick, and Rebecca M. McCormick; 3 tracts Mount Airy; $0.

– Douglas Herman Hooker and Carol Needham Hooker to Thomas C. Rippey and Tonya E. Rippey; 8.00 acres Long Hill; $120.

– Gregory A. Scott and Ginger Scott to Kenneth Caudle and Margaret Caudle; 1.00 acres PB 19 84; $157.

– Yadkin Valley Self Storage, LLC to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Inc.; 1.320 acres tract 2 Northpark Development PB 39 154 Elkin; $900.

– Ruth T. Weldner to Velvet Johnson and Tara L. Struck; lot 1 Trotter Place subdivision one PB 10 93 Pilot; $0.

– Estate of Darlene Bryant Blythe, Kimberly Bree Miller, Wade Woodrow Miller, Darlene Bryant Blythe to Joshua D. Shimp and Shannon L. Shimp; lot 32-B PB 20 86 South Westfield estate of Darlene Bryant Blythe file 21 E 691; $570.

– Larry Eugene Fann Revocable Trust and Larry Eugene Fann to Karen Sue Emily and William Vaughn Baskin; 2 tracts South Westfield; $0.

– William Ashley Moore and Jessica Brewer Moore to Ollie Faye Moore; tract Mount Airy; $160.

– Ricky D. Hardy, Cathy W. Hardy, Deborah H. Hardy, and Gary Michael Branch to Zachary R. York; 13.7 acres Bryan; $122.