Surry County Most Wanted

October 31, 2021

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts felony credit card theft and four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense;

• Henry Daniel Scales, 47, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Jamie Keith Barr, 30, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of stolen goods;

• Kipp E. Henry, 65, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.