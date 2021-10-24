Real Estate Transfers

October 24, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Nicholas H. Freitag and Cynthia S. Freitag to Susan W. Sidden; unit 224 Boyles Street villas PB 34 106 Pilot; $452.

– Ray Donald Burch and Kaye H. Burch to Keith Burch and Christy McClelland; parcel 1 86/100 acres tract one and 0.78 acres tract two and parcel two 5.44 acres Westfield; $0.

– Anthony H. Bowman and Lori Bowman to Greenhill Farms, LLC; lot 28 PB 8 28 Mount Airy; $78.

– Vickie B. Rountree, William H. Rountree, and William H. Rountree Jr. to William H. Rountree, Vickie Rountree, William Carlton Rountree, Katie Lynne Zimmerman, and Kristopher Lee Rountree; 0.422 acres lot 5 block B Victoria Heights subdivision PB 4 56 Elkin; $0.

– Joye N. Holder to Lisa Robin Simmons; condominium deed unit 10 B Pilot Echo condominiums bk 1 102-106 Pilot; $334.

– The Anthony J. Leonardi Revocable Trust, The Alberta Leonardi Revocable Trust, Anthony J. Leonardi, and Alberta Leonardi to Robert J. Bingman and Linda L. Bingman; tracts 1-4 PB 39 180 and tract five PB 39 181 Rockford; $2,800.

– Wayne Galasetti Simmons to MMP Partners, LLC; acre Pilot; $300.

– Benjamin Stanley Hicks and Ashlyn Hicks to John Austin Hazel and Tiffany Nichole Hazel; lots 39-45 Jackson Park PB 1 117 Mount Airy; $244.

– Barbara W. Wooten to Meredith K. Barber; tracts Pilot; $160.

– Linda M. Shipman to Benjamin Sanford Marshall and Callie Meredith Younger; 1.992 acres Dobson; $310.

– Mark D. Muncus, Gary Watts, Bernadette Draper Watts to Ronald W. Trombley and Wanda C. Trombley; lot 18 Mount Airy; $560.

– Gene Mack Pell and G. Ann Pell to Leslie Michelle Stanley; tract Mount Airy; $0.

– Estate of William Frank Lewis, Margaret Cameron Lewis, Edward M. Lewis, and William Frank Lewis to Edward M. Lewis; 1.33 acres Stewarts Creek estate of William Frank Lewis file 19 E 401; $0.

– Estate of Lynne Susan Loots, Mark John Gams, Wayne A. Loots, Carol Loots, Lynne Susan Loots, and Diane Gams to Sasha Wagoner and Brett Bowman; 1.0 acres estate of Lynne Susan Loots file 21 E 646; $250.

– Gary Robert Niston and Mary Niston to Gary Trevor Niston, Robert Sean Niston, and Andrew Brett Niston; lot 4 Lindsey Creed subdivision PB 7 7 Mount Airy; $0.

– Michael Wayne Jarrell and Shirley H. Jarrell to Hiatt Development Inc.; tract Mount Airy; $180.

– Robert Mark Hensley and Lesa C. Hensley to Theresa Caravello; tract one 44-45 and tract two lots 46-47 Prather and Beamer subdivision Country Club estates PB 11 25 Mount Airy; $500.

– William H. Rountree and Vickie B. Rountree to Vickie B. Rountree; 0.442 acres lot 5 block B Victoria Heights subdivision PB 4 56 Elkin; $0.

– Dennis H. Love and Sandra Dayna Love to Jerry Franklin Love and Joseph Brandon Love; 0.772 acres PB 39 164 South Westfield; $0.

– Cole Carson, Megan Carson, and Richard Cole Carson to Richard Allen Carson and Tina Rose Carson; 2.139 acres tract 4 PB 25 168 Shoals; $0.

– Rita Faye Easter to Anthony R. Easter; tract 22 section 1 Carter Glen subdivision PB 13 128; $0.

– Lois A. Ramey and Okie Ramey to Gary J. Webber; tract Eldora; $376.

– Gregory Leonard Woodbury to Allison Woodbury and Gregory Leonard Woodbury; lot 15 Twin Oaks subdivision PB 10 39 and PB 11 46 Mount Airy; $0.

– Lacy E. Mayes and Vanessa Gonazalez Areyano to Beatris Gonzales; 2.5 acres Mount Airy; $212.

– Timothy Mark Thompson to Mountain Park Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.; two acres tract one PB 39 150 Haystack Rd Bryan; $40.

– Toby Joseph Bryant and Amanda Rae Bryant to Justin Kirk Triplett; portion of lot 32 30,595 sq ft PB 13 25 and PB 39 156 Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Beth L. Bauguess and Gary F. Bauguess II to Innovative Home Pros, LLC; 12,000 sq ft PB 33 187; $210.

– Mary J. Talbert Atkins and Sammy Atkins to Stuart McArthur Hanks; 0.5747 acres 25,034 sq ft lot 4 Whittington Acres PB 23 99 117 Charles Way Dobson; $200.

– Pilot Mtn. Properties, Inc. to Juan Guerra and Yuliana Hernandez; lot 11 Fox Run subdivision PB 14 156A Long Hill; $0.

– Estate of Dorla H. Wagoner, Harold R. Wagoner, Patricia S. Wagoner, Amy W. Mickle, Gina W. Brendle, Vickie C. Lapp, Robert Lapp, Tommy Smith, Steve Smith, and Dorla H. Wagoner to Judy A. Farist; condominium deed unit 10A Brookside Village Condominiums BK 1 235-238 Elkin estate of Dorla H. Wagoner file 21 E 771; $480.

– Rosemarie Johanna Gentry to Austin Jefferson Davis and Kelly Nicole Davis; lot 1 Echo Hollar PB 19 163 Westfield; 4342.

– Julio Martinez to Ana Rosa Leandro Vega; lot 8 PB 14 235 Marsh; $0.

– Sandra T. Mosley and Sandra F. Tucker to Tyre C. Needham and Elizabeth C. Needham; lot 9 Gray Fulk and C. R. Bell subdivison Pilot; $510.

– Harold W. Tilley and Michael Scott Tilley to William Darrell Wilson and Karen E. Wilson; tracts PB 1 70 Elkin; $400.

– 808 Factory Street Trust and Catherine Snow to Old Banner Properties, LLC; lot 52 Fairview Heights PB 1 215; $30.