Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kristy Gates Wall, 43, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny and resisting a public officer.

• Calvin Wayne Bond, 39, a black male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Stephanie Dawn Davis, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ashley Nicole Pritchard, 33, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.