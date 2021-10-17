Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Karen B. Eberdt to Tristan Kreager; tract Mount Airy; $608.

– Randy McBride and Jennifer McBride to Adrian B. Collins and Ashley M. Collins; 1.077 acres; $330.

– Jerome Mancini and Nicole Brown to Liborio Rubio Chavez, Alejandra Lopez Chagoya, and Olivia Olvera; lots 2-5 PB 4 71 Dobson; $374.

– Robert J. Lovill and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Antelmo Avila Cortez and Eva Antunez Grande; lot 38 section one Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 44 Stewarts Creek; $41.

– Iglesia De Dios Dobson, George Rivera, Maria Rivera, and Mayra Fernandez to Patrick L. Long and Susan M. Long; 6.00 acres Dobson; $89.

– Ronald Dean Flavell to Robert Busby and Herika Amaya Bigott; 30,322 acres Eldora; $546.

– Alice Ezekiel and Sharon Creech to JDR, LLC; 0.460 acres PB 39 15 and 177 Mount Airy; $188.

– Pamela Sue Jordan Hege to Chad Daran Hege; 1.020 acres PB 23 166; $0.

– Mark Irvin Spencer and Patsy Durham Spencer to Jan P. Ayers and Allison F. Ayers; tract one 0.25 acres lot 11 and tract two lot 10 Trotter Place development section 2 PB 10 94; $500.

– Rachel Laura Hill, Laura Neely, and Nathan Neely to Ivy Pennell and Jacob Reeves; 0.737 acres Elkin; $244.

– Dale James McKnight Jr. to Michael William McGarvey; 0.451 acres Mount Airy; $300.

– Kara L. Buton, Kara L. Johnson, and James Isaac Burton to Ronnie Dale Haynes; 2 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Sarah S. Stevens and Edwin T. Johnson to Jaden Malee Badgett and Cooper Aaron Orange; tract Mount Airy; $350.

– Ruth Roberts Allred to Rebecca Sanchez; lot 9 and portion of lot 10 J. Gilmer Korner Lands Southview PB 1 39 Mount Airy; $188.

– Myra L. Combs to Madison Sierra Dotson and Talley Dameon Hernandez; 0.344 acres lots 12-13 block 4 Highland Park PB 1 50 Mount Airy; $250.

– Howard S. Bowman to Jose Alexis Sanchez Tinajero; tracts PB 12 126 South Westfield; $130.

– Main Street Commercial, LLC, James W. Partin and Susan S. Partin to Wheels And Deals Inc.; tract one portion of lot 5 J.H. Banner and Sarah B. Smith property PB 3 67 and tract two lots 94 and 101 Hillcrest PB 1 33; $9.

– Main Street Commercial, LLC, James W. Partin and Susan S. Partin to Roberto Hernandez Silva and Maria De La Luz Hernandez; tract one lot 3 and tract two lot 4 and tract three 0.143 acres portion of lot 5 J. H. Banner and Sarah B. Smith property PB 3 67 Mount Airy; $180.

– Helen Virginia Grey Hawks to Michael Scott Ammann; lot 14 The Woodlands PB 11 54 Stewarts Creek; $55.

– Welcome Home Enterprises, LLC to Victoria Loren Cochran and Nathan Mark Fletcher; tract Mount Airy; $208.

– Kayla Lawson to Benjamin W. Lawson; 1.402 acres Westfield; $0.

– Kenneth C. Johnston and Courtney Ann Gauldin Johnston to Cindy Kendrick; 5.00 acres 226 Green Meadow Ln Ararat; $410.

– Estate of Walter Russell Sparger, Goldie Sparger, and Walter Russell Sparger to Joseph Dillon Hawks; three tracts Mount Airy estate of Walter Russell Sparger; $0.

– Gerald V. Brown to Joandrea L. Galloway and Zaynah A. Galloway; tract one lot 17 Hillcrest subdivision PB 9 55 and tract two 0.09 acres and tract three 0.08 acres Mount Airy; $256.

– Estate of Walter Russell Sparger, Goldie Sparger, and Walter Russell Sparger to Joseph Dillon Hawks; 23.36 acres Dobson estate of Walter Russell Sparger; $280.

– Mark E. Backstrom and Billie J. Davis Backstrom to Emily C. Blair; lot 11 North Country Hills PB 15 19 and PB 22 17 Mount Airy; $532.

– Donald R. Isaacs and Bryanna R. Isaacs to Shelby Kaye Carter and Billy James Simcox; tract one .41 acres and tract two tract; $182.

– Charles F. Askins and Amy K. Askins to Mitchell B. Bottomley; 29.542 acres Stewarts Creek; $1,200.

– Williams Properties II, LLC to Mar Acquisitions, LLC; tract 1200 North Bridge Street Elkin; $1,200.