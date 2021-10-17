Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Billy J. Chapel, 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamines;

• Anthony David Bledsoe, 20, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, giving fictitious information to law enforcement, no insurance and no registration;

• Rodney Tyrone Travis, 47, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II and VI controlled substances, damage to property and communicating threats;

• Lori Dee Hicks, age 47, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations, who is on probation for assault on a government official, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.