Real Estate Transfers

October 10, 2021

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Daniel Wade Spainhour and Suzette Carroll Spainhour to Cody Dodson Jackson and Monique Sheran Howlett; lots 7-9 section G Cross Creek Country Club Inc. residential development phase 1 PB 8 29-30 Mount Airy; $935.

– Preston Adam Cave and Emily J. Cave to Guillen Emeterio Cortes; 4 tracts PB 39 149 and PB 17 180 Marsh; $176.

– Paul Thomas Turok to Robert Mark Hensley and Lesa C. Hensley; 0.628 acres 27,347 sq ft Mount Airy; $476.

– Bobby J. Tyner, Trinity C. Tyner, and John W. Tyner to Alfred Cecil Tyner; .68 acres Shoals; $0.

– Estate of Clyde Jefferson McBride, Daniel Ray McBride, and Clyde Jefferson McBride to Nickey Shawn Bowman; lot 11 block 8 George D. Fawcett property PB 3 68 Mount Airy estate of Daniel Ray McBride file 20 463; $218.

– Jan J. Collins and Gary Dean Collins to Victoria Manginas; condominium deed unit 201 Lakeview Condominium bk 1 189-192 Pilot; $264.

– KC Murphy to Jorge L. Rios; tract one 2.082 acres tract two and tract 2 2.005 acres tract one PB 17 35 Mount Airy; $64.

– Miguel Loa and Mireya Loa to JDP Zephyr, LLC; Tracy Bryan; $0.

– Bay Thi Epperson and Autumn K. Young to Hector Ortiz Hernandez and Minerva C. Ortiz; tract one .859 acres and tract two .302 acres PB 27 168 South Westfield; $70.

– James G. Swaim and Jennifer R. Swaim to Venkateswara Rao Bondalapati and Sailaja Bondalapati; 0.750 acres Elkin; $38.

– Ronnie Franklin Arrington to Wendy Hall Cornell and Christopher C. Cornell; lot 54 section 4 Fairfield subdivision PB 6 127 Mount Airy; $450.

– Andrew Cave and Khloe R. Calhoun Cave to Ronnie Franklin Arrington; lots 25-28 PB 4 27 Mount Airy; $276.

– Ian Tedder and Meredith Tedder to James Judson Chapman and Luciana Luis Da Silva; lot 29 Riverchase section 4 PB 22 73 Shoals; $810.

– Campbell Group, LLC to David Noel Cowan and Susan Marie Cowan; tract Mount Airy; $290.

– Bebo Properties, LLC to Mayberry Marketing Group, LLC; tracts Mount Airy; $450.

– Michelle B. Lynch to Rene L. Couture and Jacqueline Couture; lot 5 PB 16 97 Pilot; $466.

– Jamais Arriere, LLC to Michael J. Roche; .84 acres Mount Airy; $468.

– Walter C. White and Elizabeth F. White to Michael Davis Smith and Bonita Shireen Smith; .48 acres Skeeter Lane Dobson; $30.

– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Wesley Randall Roberts and Colleen Claire Roberts; 1.44 acres lots 7-8 Mount Airy; $328.

– Thomas Wayne Mikels and Angela Weavil Mikels to 1091 Stoney Ridge Rd Trust; tract PB 23 116; $160.

– Grady Eddie Johnson and Carol S. Johnson to David Michael Torres; 56 1/2 acres west portion E. L. Patterson Homeplace Mount Airy; $500.

– Landon Dean Strickland to Jimmy L. Rakes and Margaret S. Rakes; 4 tracts Bannertown Hills subdivision PB 6 215; $266.

– David Todd Smith and Willena Smith to Robert W. Hall and Robin M. Hall; 7.182 acres Bryan; $114.

– Robin Annette Combs to Amy Jean Hiatt; 0.905 acres Stewart Creek; $330.

– Rachel S. Mayes to Surry Premier Investments, LLC; tract one 16,032 sq ft and tract two 2.43 acres Dobson; $130.

– CGEC Properties, LLC and Kenneth Harper Dittrich III to Toni Shaw Caudle; tract Mount Airy; $214.

– Payden D. Mason to Nathan De McGeathy and Kristina Marie McGeathy; lots 38 and 39 PB 12 159 Pilot; $852.

– Blake A. Bowman and Sara E. Bowman to Allyson Ruth Triplett and Josh Notter; lot 11 Fisher Peak estates PB 7 66 Stewarts Creek; $250.

– Mary Boyles to McBride Investments, LLC; tract one lot 121 and tract two lot 120 Eugene G. Smith property PB 4 116 Mount Airy; $430.

– Misti T. Fleming and Leon G. Fleming Jr to Roger A. James and Mary L. James; lot 12 Ed Lovill property PB 9 185 Stewarts Creek; $330.

– Robbin B. Harris, Edwin R. Harris, Phillip R. Harris, and Phyllis Y. Harris to Double E Farms, LLC; 53.393 acres PB 39 97-98; $374.

– Leslie G. Frye and Glenda W. Frye to Robin Annette combs; .45 acres lot 25 section 1 Millrode Forest PB 6 216; $491.

– Terry Hill to Jesus Pina Perez and Rachel King Perez; tract Mount Airy; $15.

– Michael Wayne Smith to Donald Edward Messer; lot 2 section II Knollwood subdivision PB 11 45 Stewarts Creek; $100.