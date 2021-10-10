Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Mitchell Blake Byers, 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II and IV controlled substances and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Amber Lynn Melton, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia and who is wanted for failing to appear in court;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 49, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploitation of a disabled/elderly and felony larceny of a motor vehicle;

• Donald David Dupree, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.