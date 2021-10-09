White Plains student council elected

October 9, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

White Plains Elementary School recently elected its student council officers. Among those chosen are president Cambrey Newman, vice president Murphy Combs, secretary Jack Waters, and treasurer Skylar Hege. (Submitted photo)

Recently third, fourth, and fifth grade students at White Plains Elementary School heard speeches from 14 Student Council candidates via Google Meet.

Students were able to cast their votes on a Google Form following the speeches. Lori Gammons announced the fifth grade Student Council officers for the 2021-2022 over the intercom after the vote.