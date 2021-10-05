Surry Online Magnet School fundraiser underway

October 5, 2021 Mount Airy News

Misti Bartley, an elementary teacher and Surry Online Magnet School Teacher of the Year, is organizing Little Caesar’s pizza kits for distribution. (Submitted photo)

<p>Melodie Ellis, an elementary teacher at Surry Online Magnet School, is working virtually with students while distributing Little Caesar’s kits. (Submitted photo)</p>

Surry Online Magnet School is conducting its fundraiser through Oct. 17. Anyone wishing to take part and help the school can do so by purchasing a Little Caesar’s product through the school’s online ordering process.

”If you know a student or staff member of Surry Online Magnet School, let him or her know that you would like to participate in the fundraiser,” school officials said. “You benefit too — Little Caesar’s Pizza kits are delicious and convenient.”

Money raised will be used to support the school and its students.