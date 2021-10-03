In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Elaine Kelly Smith to Harvey D. Reaves; lot 12 Knollwood section 4 PB 12 187 Mount Airy; $330.
– Linda H. Schatz and Gary Curtis Schatz to Jeana H. Cox and Bobby Roger Cox Jr; 1.000 acres Mount Airy; $36.
– Lindsey S. Stiefel, Richard T. Stiefel, and Sarah Howard to Ron Morris, Ronald Lee Morris, and Cathy Morris; lots 7-8 Eugene G. Smith subdivision PB 4 40 Mount Airy; $644.
– Michael Brandon Spurlin and Sherri Lynn Spurlin to Morgan Edward Sechrist; 0.49 acres PB 18 110 Mount Airy; $250.
– Campbell Group, LLC to Eduardo Ramirez Martinez and Stephanie Ramirez Avalos; tract Mount Airy; $165.
– Dwayne A. Venable, Shannon Leigh Ann Venable, and Leann Venable to Joseph Glenn, Alma Clark, and Nicole Lee Clark; 12.96 acres 8571 W. Pine St Lowgap; $750.
– Gary Lee Brown to Leonard D. Racine and Christi D.M. Racine; 2.26 acres lot 5 PB 25 118; $86.
– Cosme Eduardo Trejo to Rafaela Juarez Trejo and Miguel Juarez Tina Jero; 1.858 acres PB 39 142; $0.
– Sheila Gifford, Robert Gifford Sr, Robert M. Gifford Jr., Emily Gifford Lucey, and Justin Lucey to Timothy R. Dollyhigh and Travis R. Dollyhigh; tract one 44.389 acres tract two 6.421 acres PB 39 162 Dobson; $530.
– James Ray Mundy and Evelyn Bowman Wright to James Ray Mundy and Andrea Elain Mundy Dentiste; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Tyler E. Stinson and Kira B. Bingman to Tyler E. Stinson; lot 6 Pine Knolls subdivision PB 9 51; $0.
– Miguel Loa and Mireya Loa to JDP Zepher, LLC; 2 tracts Bryan; $0.
– Walter Stanley Meredith and Eva L. Meredith to Penny Meredith Bowman; 2.00 acres PB 35 97 Eldora; $0.
– Bradley Dale Settle to Tu Van Le; tract Elkin; $316.
– John Nguyen and Chi Cam Nguyen to Bich-Ngathi Van; 0.66 acres Elkin; $0.
– Rizzi Family Trust, Mario Rizzi, and Patricia A. Rizzi to Travis Jay Atkins and Triston Jay Atkins; tract one 1.72 acres and tract two 52.00 acres PB 21 105 Eldora; $500.
-Mitchelle R. Mabe and Penny Johnson Warren to Lee A. Anderson and Pandy L. Anderson; tract one portion of lot 25 PB 1 106 and tract two portion of lot 25 J.H. Crossingham property PB 1 180 Mount Airy; $252.
– Ryan Smeltzer and Heather Lee Smeltzer to Samuel Day Simmons; tract PB 9 17 Mount Airy; $107.
– Richard Maurice Arnold and Debra Marie Arnold to Michael David Berendsen; tract one 0.600 acres lots 11-12 Eugene G. Smith property PB 4 40 and PB 5 32 and tract two 0.20 acres Mount Airy; $675.
– Goddard and Peterson, PLLC, Dema Pennington Chandler, and Sammy George Chandler to Wavearn Hawks and Don E. Fuquary; 696/1 substitute trustees deed 0.84 acres lot 4 and 0.81 acres lot 5 and 0.84 acres lot 6 and 0.81 acres lot 7 Hidden Valley estates PB 11 179; $50.
– Justin D. Hutchens and Rogina C. Hutchens to Bradley Dale Settle and Amy Michelle Russell; 0.555 acres 24,166 sq ft lot 8 Huds, INC development Elkin; $530.
– Redoak Development, LLC to Jason Owen Sechrist and Chrystal Thornton Sechrist; 0.87 acres Mount Airy; $298.
– William Leroy Allen Jr and Lisa A. Allen to Derek Wayne Woodie Sr. and Maegan Conley Woodie; tract one 0.763 acres lots 44-45 and tract two lots 9-20 section 1 East Park development PB 4 119 Elkin; $480.
– Richard Lawrence Burdick and Janet Dearth Burdick to Renea Manning; lot 87 phase III Orchard Mountain development PB 10 140 Franklin; $30.
– Lisa Kay Gammons and Dean Fitzgerald Davis to Esmeralda Ortiz; lot 42 Greenfield subdivision PB 7 126 Mount Airy; $315.
– Logs Legal Group, LLC, Edward Scott Hamm and Thresa Delene Hamm to Balogh Properties, LLC, and Carol Bell; 692/284 trustees deed 0.69 acres; $179.
– Nancy Mayes Golding and Roger Dale Golding to Tammy M. Stacks and Timothy K. Stacks; tract one 5.25 acres and tract two 6.73 acres Blevins Store Road; $0.
– Nancy Mayes Golding and Roger Dale Golding to Roger Dale Golding II and Melissa G. Golding; 0.73 acres and 7.60 Blevins Store Road and Ladonia Church Road; $0.
– Keith Leon Barker and Stacey H. Barker to Andrea M. Madison and Michael O. Madison; lot 6 The Woodlands PB 11 54 Stewarts Creek; $299.
– Mobile Diagnostics Solutions, LLC to Joshua D. Hutchison; lots 29 and portion of lot 28 block B W.W. Harris subdivision Elkin; $194.
– Joshua Aaron Moose to Joshua Aaron Moose and Samantha Rose; tract 4 3.011 acres Franklin; $0.
– Linda Jean King Family Trust and Linda Jean King to Donald Wayne Kirkman; condominium deed unit 106 Hazelnut Plantation Condominiums phase 1 bk 1 145 and 1 143-149 Mount Airy; $740.
– John Henry Heath to Lance Brosch and Janet Laskowski; lots 3-6 block A Edgefield development Mount Airy; $295.
– CMH Homes, Inc. to Juanita Aguirre; 0.78 acres lot 29 subdivision of Ring Creek PB 23 78 Stewarts Creek; $254.