Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Ricky Brandon Hawks, 40, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny of motor vehicle, two counts felony possess schedule II controlled substance and larceny;

• Matthew Brian Anderson, 37, a white male wanted on a probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substances and felony sell/deliver controlled substances;

• Anthony Bane Thorpe, 56, awhite male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Alicia Brooke Powell, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.