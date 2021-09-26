In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Premier Property, LLC to William Franklin Bounds; tract Sunset Park PB 1 76 Elkin estate of Eve Lilly; $188.
– Sebert Ray Pack and Ellen Pack to Teauge Thetford and Alyssa Thetford; 1.000 acres Pilot Church Road; $290.
– Michael David Beredsen to Kimberly K. Beredsen; tract Mount Airy; $490.
– Estate of Robert Coleman Ring, Carrie Ring Whitaker, Leslie Travis Whitaker, Emily Ring Butcher, Adam Butcher, Edward A. Butcher, Matthew R. Ring, Michelle Ring, and Robert Coleman Ring to Matthew David Wall and Shae Hagin Wall; tract one 35,488 sq ft and tract two 21.88 acres PB 27 116 Siloam estate of Robert Coleman Ring file 21 E 600; $550.
– Clifford S. Daniel and Sandra G. Daniel to Sandra G. Daniel; quitclaim deed tract one 3.02 acres and tract two 2.500 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Sandra Gail Daniel and Sandra Snow Perkins to Travis J. Atkins; 2.500 acres PB 15 145 Eldora; $222.
– The Reeves Living Trust, Roger L. Reeves and Nellie S. Reeves to Sedano Efrain Barrera and Linda Louis Barrera; tract Franklin; $34.
– Jeremiah Minton and Amber Minton to Drake Yarwood and Makayla Yarwood; 1778/91 record 5.51 acres Bryan; $76.
– Andy Pandy, LLC to Harsh Rajeshkumar; lots 1-3 block D Graves Heights development PB 3 158 Mount Airy; $150.
– Doris Elaine Hawks to Cross Training Ministry of Pilot Mountain; 1.75 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Ronald Ray Hall and Rebecca Sue Hall to Gary Michael Branch and Deborah Hardy Branch; tract two Stephen
V. Sprinkle subdivision PB 15 45 Dobson; $40.
– Nelta Hiatt Thayer, Nelta H. Howard Messick, and Grant E. Thayer to Vickie Mounce Ramey and Beckie Mounce Sebastion; 17.148 acres tract one Charlie R. Hiatt property PB 13 19 Dobson; $0.
– Alma McCraw Shinault to John A. Lammers and Deborah B. Lammers; 3.935 acres tract two Steven C. Shipley property PB 14 213 Bryan; $480.
– CMH Homes Inc. to Bradley T. Duncan and Valerie George; tract Bradley Duncan property PB 38 26; $424.
– Lisa Robbin Simmons to Jacob Atkins and Alisha Atkins; 0.53 acres lot 14 Lynn Wood acres section II PB 9 11 Mount Airy; $350.
– Delarco Inc. to Montello Martin Gomez; lots 17-18 Circle Drive PB 6 15 Dobson; $570.
– Teddy R. Beaver and Kathe S. Beaver to Anvar David Tavera Luna and Vanessa Ann; lots 40-41 G. H. Stantliff property PB 3 170 Mount Airy; $350.
– Hilda S. Harbour to Wade Lee Harbour Jr. and Teresa Snow Harbour; 2 tracts Rockford; $0.
– Manley K. Stovall Jr. and Tammy M. Stovall to Brycen Chase Cockram and Madison Hope Cockram; lot 2 Riverside Acres subdivision PB 6 75 Mount Airy; $550.
– Donna M. Isbell to Blake C. Roth and Megan B. Roth, tract Dobson; $510.
– Jo Anne Cummings Marital, Hazel Mounce Cummings, Mary Hazel Cummings, Robert S. Cummings and Jo Anne Cummings to Keychain Capital Investments, LLC; tracts; $250.
– Sheppard Ausby Moore to Jeffery S. Moore; tract one 9.596 acres tract two 10.890 acres PB 34 13 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Terry W. Freeman, Connie S. Freeman, and William Lee Wilkes to Bishop Tomlin and Venus Tomlin; 1 acres Stewarts Creek; $480.
– Jennifer Lovill Freeman and Phillip Anthony Freeman Jr. to Jodi Snow Dearman; lot 2 Pine Lakes development PB 6 196 Mount Airy; $354.
– Jordan B. Hull to Christin E. Hull; 10.00 acres Eldora; $0.
– Harold Hodges Investments, LLC to Redoak Development, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $1,440.00.
– The estate of Stephen D. Bolatto, Adam Stephan Bolatto, Jessica Roberts Bolatto, and Stephen D. Bolatto to Sally Bowen Roberts; 0.620 acres Franklin estate of Stephen D. Bolatto File no 21 E 6 49; $86.
– Steven Dale Kirkman Jr. and Michelle H. Kirkman to Deborah S. Jackson; 1.33 acres South Westfield; $90.
– Erica M. Trexler and Lamech Walker Trexler to Matthew Chase Holder and Hanna M. Holder; 1.065 acres Elkin; $498.
– Odessa Shores and Bessie Odessa Shores to Lashae Joplin and Justin Joplin; 10.00 acres Bryan; $0.
– Ida Breanne Watson and Sidney Allen Watson to Maxine Floris and Ryan A. Holloway; tract Gwynwood Drive; $400.
– David G. Miller and Jeannine H. Miller Trust, David G. Miller, and Jeannine H. Miller to Nathaniel D. Henderson and Elizabeth R. Henderson; tract Elkin; $180.
– Sheppard Ausby Moore Jr. to Jason A. Moore and Christopher R. Moore; tracts Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Hilda S. Harbour to R. Kent Whitaker and Lynn H. Whitaker; tract one 12.274 acres PB 39 95 and tract two tracts and tract three 7.853 acres tract three PB 23 20 Rockford; $0.
– Barker Eldon Taylor and Gina Lynette Taylor to John Robert Shroyer and Lori Lang Shroyer; lots 11-12 section 3 Mountain View subdivision PB 9 158 Franklin; $70.
– J&T Properties of Surry County, LLC to Michael Brandon Johnson and Britani T. Johnson; 10.056 acres South Westfield; $154.
– Ryan Alexander Atkins to Guadalupe Castillo; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $156.
– Michael D. Park to Sandy Jason Spicer and Ashley Helms Spicer; 10.086 acres PB 39 49 Elkin; $182.
– Sarah Snow Holyfield, Leon Holyfield, and Jane S. Snow to Benny and Diane Snow, LLC; 2.540 acres lots 3-4 PB 14 228 Dobson; $53.
– Steven C. Whitt and Laura Felts Whitt to Michael Bobbitt and Katie Bobbitt; .82 acres lot 4 PB 13 8 Shoals; $792.
– Larry Kirkman George to Isaac Torres and Maria Jose Torres; lot 3 section 4 Pine Lakes subdivision PB 7 38 Stewarts Creek; $360.