Surry County Most Wanted

The acorns on the mighty oaks begin their fall

The acorns on the mighty oaks are sounding off loud and clear as they bounce off the roof of a neighbor’s outdoor garage. We wonder if the acorn harvest this autumn will be an abundant one. My Northampton County grandma always said, “When the acorns in the autumn cover the ground, in winter, snow will be around.”

Another acorn legend says that when squirrels scurry to go around and store acorns, look for a winter of cold, ice, sleet, and plenty of snow. A more pleasant fact about mighty oaks is that they grow in almost every state in America and this is why the oak is considered our national tree. Oak trees enjoy a long life span with some of them living for centuries. Many oaks do not produce their first acorns until they are 50 years old while other varieties of oaks including Northern Red Oak, Chestnut Oak, Black Oak, Scarlet Oak, Pin Oak, English Oak, White Oak, Swamp Oak, Post Oak, and Bur Oak. No wonder that the mighty oak is Americas national tree.

Autumn 2021 has made its grand entry

Autumn is now officially here and the first of autumns leaf harvest is already reaching the ground as maples begin to unload their colorful leaves and other varities will soon follow. Don’t let them blow away or go to waste. Use the leaf blower, vacuum, or an old-fashioned rake to move them to the garden plot or the compost pile or bin. Run the mower over some of them to use for mulch and to place between rows or beds of cool weather vegetables and around turnip rows, broccoli, and cabbage beds, as well as collards. Add crushed leaves to the compost and place a layer of crushed leaves around azalea beds for winter protection.

Getting the American bee balm ready to winter over

American bee balm will endure winter if you give it a bit of care and attention. As we move into October, keep the balm well watered and feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food. In mid October, trim the balm to about a foot tall. Fill the container to the brim with new potting medium and top with a layer of peat moss for added winter protection. Water lightly during winter months. Keep balm on the back part of the front porch. Reserve a towel or rag and cover the balm on freezing nights. In daytime when the sun is out and temperatures are above freezing, remove towel but replace at night. Water lightly once each week.

Spicy apple breakfast cake

It is named “breakfast” cake, but can also be made for dinner and supper too. It is a simple recipe with most of the ingredients already in your kitchen. You will need three and a half cups plain flour, one and a half cups sugar, two teaspoons of baking powder, three fourths teaspoon salt, half cup of Crisco shortening, two eggs slightly beaten, one and a fourth cups milk, two and a half cups of peeled, cored, diced tart apples, boil in water until tender (and drained), two teaspoons of apple pie spices, three fourth cup of brown sugar, one stick melted light margarine, one teaspoon vanilla. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix flour and three tablespoons of sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat in the Crisco shortening, add eggs and milk. Mix to make a soft dough. Spread the dough in a well greased 13 x 9 x 2 bowl, mix the remaining sugar, boiled cubed apples, apple pie spices, brown sugar, vanilla, melted margarine. Spread this mixture over the dough. Bake for half hour or more if needed. Serve hot or cold. Great with ice cream or Cool Whip or just plain.

Red, gold, green, yellow, pink apples available at roadside markets and supermarkets in Surry County

A trip up U.S Hwy 52 from Mount Airy and onto Interstate 77 at the state line of Virginia is a feast of colorful apple displays in boxes and bushel baskets in all sizes and colors. Enjoy the season of the apple and purchase several colors and varities. Apples will continue to be a staple with us from now all the way through winter. Use them in recipes, salads, deserts, and snacks. For a real treat, wash and core an apple and fill the core area with Skippy peanut butter!

September the time to plant spring flowering bulbs

The time to set out the bulbs of spring flowers have arrived. The bulbs of the spring flowers are showing up at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Lowe’s home Improvement, Walmart, and at hardwares and nurseries. You can purchase spring bulbs in individual or assorted colors sold in singles or mesh bags. Spring flowing bulbs include daffodils, jonquils, narcissus, crocus, hyacinths, and tulips. Hyacinths come in colors of white, pink, purple, red, cream, yellow, blue, and lavender. Hyacinths are really a breath and fragrance of early spring and add one of the first bursts of color to the landscape of spring. When you buy spring flowering bulbs, buy a bag of bone meal or bulb booster to start the bulbs off. Prepare the bulbs bed and apply a layer of peat moss and sprinkle in some bone meal or bulb booster and cover with another layer of peat moss, add plenty of good soil. Water once a week. In early October, apply a generous layer of crushed leaves to the bulb bed. Continue to lightly water the bulbs each week in October.

Keep feeding the purple top turnips

The row or bed of turnips respond well to the cooler nights of late September. Side dress the turnip rows with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and water the turnip row or bed with water wand in shower mode once a week if no rain falls.

Planting ornamental cabbage or kale

The cole family of kale and cabbage in ornamental varities add unusual hues of color to the cool weather porch. You can choose from color combinations of yellow, wine, pink, purple, mint green, cream, rose, maroon, and lavender plus light green and dark green shades. Place the cabbage toward the rear of the porch away from later harsh colder temperatures and shelter them from frost and freezes. Keep a few old rags or towels handy to cover them on very cold nights. Remove towels the next day when temperatures rise. Set only one cabbage per container. Feed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food. Lightly water each week.

Hints for purchasing spring bulbs

Here are some hints when purchasing the bulbs of hyacinths, jonquils, daffodils, crocus, and tulips. Buy single bulbs that you can see, feed, and touch to detect rot, softness, or unhealthy bulbs. Do not buy bulbs in paper wraps or bags that prevent you from seeing the bulbs and inspecting them. The best bulbs are those in see through mesh bags that allow you to see, feel, and inspect the actual bulbs. Another great way to purchase spring bulbs is to select them individually from bins.

Keeping an eye on the Christmas cactus

As we near the end of September, the four Christmas cactus that have spent the spring and the summer on the porch still have several more weeks there before their move to the sunny living room where they will spend the winter. Before moving them inside for winter, we will add more cactus medium to refill the containers and apply an application of Flower-Tone organic flower food. The secret to blooms on the Christmas cactus is their spending spring and summer on the porch in a semi sunny location.

Keeping hummingbirds fed in September

The hummingbirds are still visiting the feeders often as summer annuals fade away. Most hummers will be around until mid October. Keep feeders about half filled to avoid waste and check them every other day. Their appetite and consumption will determine how much nectar to place in the feeders.

Front porch air that is easy to breath

It is real therapy to breath in the fresh, cool, autumn, humidity-free breezes on the front porch. The quiet breezes are blowing the colorful leaves to the awaiting lawn. The sound of crows in the distance and leaves gracefully gliding to the ground makes the porch a great place to be on an autumn afternoon.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Digging new rows.” A farmer robbed a bank and was sentenced to prison. He received a letter from his wife that said, “Here you are in prison, smoking cigarettes from the state, eating their food and watching T.V while I’m at home alone. Who’s going to plow the fields so I can plant the potatoes?” The farmer wrote her back saying, “Don’t plow the field that’s where I buried the money.” A few days later she wrote back and said, “Someone must be reading your mail. The sheriff and his deputies came out yesterday and plowed the whole field. What should I do now?” The farmer wrote back and said, “Now you can go ahead and plant the potatoes!”

“Knowing the future.” Jackie: “My grandpa knew the exact day of the year and also the exact time of day that he was going to die and he was right about both.” Blackie: “Wow! That’s unbelievable, how could he know all that?” Jackie: “The judge told him!”

Reading and writing. Dad: “What did you learn in school today?” Daughter: “They taught us how to write.” Dad: “Wow! What did you learn to write?” Daughter. “I don’t know, we haven’t learned to read yet!”