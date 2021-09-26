Surry County Most Wanted

September 26, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Cooke

<p>Ward</p>

Ward

<p>Anthony Bledsoe</p>

Anthony Bledsoe

<p>Johnny Bledsoe</p>

Johnny Bledsoe

<p>Hodges</p>

Hodges

<p>Luallen</p>

Luallen

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• BOWEN ROBERT WARD, age 51, white male

He is wanted on a probation violations and is on probation for possess stolen goods and larceny of motor vehicle.

• CYNTHIA NICHOLE GLASS, age 33, white female

She is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess schedule II controlled substance and driving while impaired.

• CARL LEWIS CARTER, JR., age 30, white male

He is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny and shoplifting.

• JOSEPH DAVID COOKE, age 51, white male

He is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts felony possess firearm by felon.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• GREGORY BRET HODGES …… 27 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE : Wanted for felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possessing/receiving stolen property, misdemeanor injury to personal property as well as several orders for arrest for failure to appear on previous felony narcotics charges.

• ANTHONY DAVID BLEDSOE ……. 20 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE : Wanted for four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and three counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property.

• JOHNNY WAYNE BLEDSOE …… 40 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE : Wanted for three felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and three counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property. Subject also has a misdemeanor probation violation.

• JONATHAN PAUL LUALLEN …… 28 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE : Wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony possession of counterfeit instrument.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.