Real Estate Transfers

September thunder

A thunderstorm in September is not that unusual because we do have some warm and humid days that can produce a hefty thunderstorm even though they may not be as severe. September is in the midst of hurricane season and a hurricane off the coast can certainly spawn a few thunderstorms and produce a lot of rain. A bit of weather lore goes along with the thunder in the month of September, and some say it is a sign of abundant yields of vegetables and fruits in next years gardens. Rumble on, big boomers of September.

Season of color slowly arriving

The slow nip in September air is casting a hint of color in the leaves of dogwoods, silver maples, birch trees as well as elms. With a bright Carolina blue sky as a background, the color of the leaves standout like paints on an artist canvas. In less than a month Jack Frost will begin to touch some leaves and the season of raking and blowing leaves will begin.

Planting autumn seasonal vegetables

Now that we are in the middle of September, cool weather autumn vegetables should thrive in the garden plot. A few warm days will not bother autumn vegetables because there is now a small nip in the air as autumn is is less than a week away. There is still plenty of time to sow seeds of turnips but you must sow them this week. You can also sow mixed greens, spinach Siberian kale, curly mustard, onion sets, and plants of broccoli, cabbage, collards, and cauliflower. Sow the cool weather vegetables a little deeper and cover the furrow with a layer of peat moss before sowing seed and then cover the seed with another layer peat moss and then apply an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on each side of the furrow, then tamp down with the hoe blade. Early frost will not have any adverse effect on cool weather vegetables. Water each week with the water wand to retain moisture. Side dress cool weather vegetables once a month with Plant-Tone and keep soil hilled up after each feeding. Keep crushed leaves between the rows of turnips because they are a root crop and the leaves will prevent ground freezes and prolong a long harvest.

Setting out onion sets

September nights are cooling down a bit and conditions are ideal for setting out a row of onion sets in colors of red, yellow, or white. The cool nights of September will cause onion sets to quickly sprout. A pound of onion sets cost around $3. They can be planted in rows or beds. Set onion sets about three or four inches apart in a deep furrow about four or five inches deep. Cover the sets with a layer of peat moss and a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure and top with an application of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp down lightly. When late October arrives, cover the onion sets with a layer of crushed leaves between the rows and use a sprinkle can of water mixed with Miracle-Gro liquid plant food poured over the onions every two weeks.

Starting a bin or pile of compost

As leaves begin to fall, the opportunity to start a batch of compost with the residue of stalks, vines and leftovers from summer’s garden plus leaves broken down by running through the blower or mowing over them, is here. Adding grass clippings to the compost will heat up the ingredients, as will Black Kow composted cow manure and Garden-Tone organic plant food. Temperatures in September will be warm enough to heat up compost.

Time to care for azaleas

Azaleas could use a little tender loving care as the cool temperatures of mid-September arrive. Azaleas may need a try to shape them up. You can feed azaleas with Holly-Tone organic azalea food sold in four pound zippered bags at Lowe’s Home Improvement or Home Depot, Ace Hardware, nurseries , and most garden departments. You can also use Miracle-Gro liquid azalea food mixed with proper amount of water in a sprinkle can. Dr. Earth also produces a slow release azalea food that feeds all winter. A layer of crushed leaves will protect azaleas from cold weather extremes.

From summer annuals to the cool weather annuals of autumn

The summer annuals are slowly fading with frost coming late next month. The way is now being paved for the annuals of autumn. The soil that your summer annuals are in can be recycled by pulling all summer annuals from the containers and adding them to the compost pile or bin. Dump the medium from the summer annuals containers into the wheelbarrow, stir it up and add 50% mix of new potting medium to the old medium and stir it together. Add several cups of Flower-Tone organic flower food to the medium along with some peat moss. Use a sprinkle can to moisten the recycled medium and fill the containers you are using to plant the annuals of autumn.

Pansies are most popular autumn annual

It is no wonder that the pansies are one of the autumns favorite annuals, with their colorful lavenders, royal purple, cream, yellow, bronze, maroon, pink, tan, and light orange flowers, each one each one of them with a familiar face on them. Dark green foliage all winter long is another feature of the pansy family. Pansies will endure winters temperatures with a little bit of preventive protection. Pansies can be purchased in six and nine packs and most are in bloom when you buy them so that you can choose the varieties and colors you desire. To get pansies off to a great start purchase a bag of pansy booster and mix into the potting medium and add some to the pansies every month. When planting pansies two to a pot, in containers and baskets, plant only three or four. This will prevent the pansies from becoming root bound. In winter, water the pansies but don’t over water because this may cause the medium in the containers to freeze. In winter when a hard freeze is forecast you may want to move pansy containers further inside the porch and cover over night with a sheet or a couple of towels. Placing a couple of handfuls of peat moss on top of the pansies in their containers will also help prevent freezes.

September is the gateway into autumn

We are on the threshold of autumn and the green and the warmth of the waning summer is fading away. This is the time of seasonal transition. It is not cool enough for a coat, but not warm enough to break into a sweat. Leaves of dogwoods are turning crimson and displaying their harvest of berries. some maples are already turning yellow and some trees are already beginning to lose their leaves. There is a welcome relief in the advent of autumn with a nip in the air and lower humidity and the added bonus of beautiful sunsets. It is a bittersweet time as we slowly lose the warmth of the lazy, hazy, days of summer.

Making an apple pie cheesecake

Celebrate the arrival of autumn next week with this apple pie cheesecake. You will need one cup of sugar, two eight ounce boxes of cream cheese, three large eggs, one teaspoon vanilla, one can Comstock apple pie filling, four tart apples, peeled, cored, cubed, and boiled until tender, half teaspoon apple pie spices. Two graham cracker pie crust. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, mix sugar with softened cream cheese, add the eggs, vanilla, and two tablespoon lemon juice. Mix with mixer on high speed until it is smooth. Pour into the pie crusts and bake for half hour. allow to cool. Mix apple pie filling, cooked apples, one cup light brown sugar, apple pie spices, and spread over the top of the cheesecake. Sprinkle top with a little more apple pie spices.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“A virus among us.”A man arrived back in the United States after a trip overseas. After getting of the plane, he was not feeling well so he went directly from the airport to the hospital. After many examinations and tests he woke up and found himself in a private isolated room. The phone by his bedside rang. He picked it up and heard his doctor say, “This is your doctor. We have discovered that you have an extremely contagious virus, so we have placed you in total isolation. We are placing you on a diet of pizzas, pancakes, and pita bread.” “Will that cure me?” the patient asked. The doctor replied, “Well, no, but it is the only food we could slip under the door.”

“The best man.” An 8-year-old girl was attending her first wedding. She leaned over to her mother and whispered, “Why did the lady change her mind?” the mom said, “What do you mean dear?” The little girl replied, “She went down the aisle with one man and left with another.”

Road crossing. What do you call a chicken crossing the road? Poultry in motion!