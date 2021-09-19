In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Randy Hal Rogers and Gloria T. Rogers to Tirzo Ortiz and Reyna Ortiz; .53 acres Elkin; $570.
– Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. and William Eugene Gravley to Allied Investors Group, LLC and CB Services Corp.; 1448/355 1696 963 Trustees deed tract; $157.
– GCG Properties, LLC to Michael Joe Atkins; condominium deed unit B3 Country Club condominiums BK 1 17-19 Mount Airy; $214.
– Stephanie Miller Grogan, Russell D. Grogan Jr., and Stephanie Ann Darren King to Stephanie Grogan King and Stephanie Ann Darren King; lot 5 C E Jackson Farm property PB 5 41; $0.
– Hunter Vaughn Mabe to Stephen R. Wilkins and Annessa D. Wilkins; 0.364 acres; $260.
– Vaughn-Bassett Furniture Company Incorporated and Elkin Furniture Company, Inc. to Elkin Mill, LLC; parcels 501 E. Main St Elkin; $330.
– Larry Junior Conner and Wanda F. Conner to ANC Properties Of Surry, LLC; lot 3 section C PB 3 40 Mount Airy; $75.
– Michael A. Hall, Fonda Hall, Phillip Dale Hall, Scott Timothy Hall to Redoak Development, LLC; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $260.
– Ronnie Clyde Simpson and Mary J. Simpson to Bobby Watson; lots 50-53 Salem Development PB 6 57 Dobson; $85.
– The Dobson Community Center Incorporated to Town Of Dobson; 3 tracts Dobson; $0.
– Estate of Dexter B. Overton, Estate of Norman Dale Overton, Jane Overton Garris, John Levi Garris, Marvin Overton, Faye Overton, Mona Luffman, Willie Luffman, Carol D. King, John Franklin King, Roger Wayne Dollyhite, Jackie Quesinberry Dollyhite, Charles Darron Overton, and Dexter B. Overton to Jane Overton and John Levi Garris; tract Franklin estate of Norman Dale Overton file 21 E 292 and estate of Dexter B. Overton file 21 E 632; $0.
– Laura Deane Vernon, Roy Allen Vernon, Gary Lee Stone, Joann Stone, Charles Larry Stone, Dorothea Lynn Stone, Brian Keith Stone, Pamela M. Stone, Cassie Lezlee Barker and Zackery Len Weddle to Cassie Lezlee Barker and Zackery Len Weddle; tract Stewarts Creek; $290.
– Ethel H. Atkins and Pepper A. Shelton to Troy Lee Payne Jr.; tract Mount Airy; $150.
– Lynn James Martin to Edward Reid Sturdivant IV; 1.221 acres; $430.
– The estate of Reba Anthony Love, Jerry Michael Love, Reba Anthony Love, Kimberly Ann Durhamand, Dwight Durham to Equity Trust Company Custodian and Leslie Bennett; 0.209 acres Long Hill; $60.
– J-mac Properties, LLC to Mobile Storage Rentals, Inc.; 6.556 acres PB 13 183 Dobson; $1,000.
– Kayla Renee Goins Johnson to William S. Johnson; quitclaim deed 2.15 acres 242 Tom Jones Road Ararat Eldora; $0.
– Melton E. Alexander Jr. and Catrina Alexander to David A. Smith and Pamela J. Smith; tract one lot 11 and tract two portion of lot 10 Woodside estates PB 7 125 Mount Airy; $610.
– Bobby Watson to Daniel Olvera; tract one lots 50-53 and tract two lots 54-57 Salem development PB 7 57 Dobson; $180.
– James Paul Cain and Eunice Cain to Johnny L. Cox and Frankie G. Cox; tract South Westfield; $15.
– Wyche Timber Management, LLC, Nannie Y. Wyche, and Constance Wyche Gambill to David W. McDuffie; 45.16 acres Dobson; $330.
– David Kelly Hiatt and Melissa Beck Hiatt to Miller & Sons Investments, LLC; lot 29 Riverside Acres subdivision PB 6 75 Mount Airy; $43.
– Julisa Ramos Maldonado and Michelle Ramos Maldonado to Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC; .36 acres Mount Airy; $310.
– GGB NCVA, LLC , Caroline B. Beasley, and Brian E. Beasley to Beasley Family Properties, LLC; 30 acres Westfield; $0.
– Franklin Wayne Haynes and Carolyn Sue Haynes to Jarret Allan Cline; tract; $160.
– Jason Millan and Emily Millan to Sonia Millan; 1.000 acres; $0.