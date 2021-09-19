Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Christy Nicole Bright, 30, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and resisting a public officer;

• Wayne Douglas Bennett, 31, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony larceny, felony breaking and entering, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and driving while license revoked;

• Travis Shane McMillian, 41, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Angela Marie Ezekiel, 29, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for four counts larceny, two counts possession of stolen goods, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Gregory Bret Hodges, 27, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possessing/receiving stolen property, misdemeanor injury to personal property as well as several orders for arrest for failure to appear on previous felony narcotics charges;

• Ashley Renee McBride, 25, a white female, wanted on charges of two felony counts of uttering a forged instrument, two felony counts of larceny of chose in action and two felony counts of possession of five-plus counterfeit instruments;

• Cody Matthew John Bowman, 26, a white male, wanted on charges of two felony counts of uttering a forged instrument, two felony counts of larceny of chose in action and two felony counts of possession of five-plus counterfeit instruments;

• Jonathan Paul Luallen, 28, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fictitious tag, misdemeanor injury to personal property and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.