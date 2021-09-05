In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Jessica Marie Barrett to Scott Michael Barrett; portion of 5 acres tract PB 6 223; $0.
– Hiatt Development, Inc. to Ivy Lee Fulk and Mary Reynolds Fulk; 0.4400 acres Mount Airy; $327.
– James Allen and Sara Allen to Lony Gene Tuttle and Evelyn Juliette Lachance; lot 4 Myers Acres development PB 16 134; $600.
– Carol F. Houchins to Timothy Marvin Stephens and Teresa Robin Stephens; 1.140 acres PB 36 3 Rockford; $10.
– Phebe A. Caudle to Antonio Sanchez Garcia; lot 57 section 3 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 55 Stewarts Creek; $266.
– Kelly Shupe and Randy L. Fox to Randy L. Fox; tract one 3.65 acres and tract two 0.50 acres Eldora; $0.
– John Dwayne Lawson and Charlotte Fay Lawson to Miguel Angel Ocampo Sr. and Maria Lilia Martinez; 0.536 acres lots 16-18 and portion of lot 19 Robert A. Freeman Jr subdivision PB 4 71 Dobson; $400.
– Charles M. Crouch and Debra C. Crouch to Gary L. Linder and Debra Linder; 1.32 acres lot 31 and portion lot 32 Matthews Farm subdivision PB 7 34 Pilot; $440.
– D-Me’s Realty, LLC to Tia Shianne Cecil and Joshua Ryan Baughman; lot 7 Green Heights subdivision PB 7 64 Mount Airy; $150.
– Krishna-King, LLC to Stacy Creed Marshall; condominium deed unit 101 Lakeview Condominium BK 1 189-192 Pilot; $240.
– Randy J. Vaughan to Cory Tyler Sumner; tract one 1 acres portion of tract 5 PB 13 110 and tract two 0.150 acres 6,553.75 sq ft Stewarts Creek; $150.
– Michael B. Ridenour and Susan Marie Ridenour to Joyce Elaine Whittman and Randall Kirk revocable trust; 3 tracts Bryan; $3,500.
– Randy M. Jones and Amber T. Jones to Joshua Ray Seawll and Maria Isabel Seawell; .51 acres lot 11 and portion of lot 12 Buckingham estates section 6 PB 8 88 Pilot; $494.
– Hannah E. Dudley and Timothy Scott Dudley to Hannah E. Dudley; quitclaim deed 1.458 acres Campbell Brock estates PB 20 48; $0.
– Michael E. Butera and Windie S. Butera to Tina Marie Frank; lot 10 The Hollows subdivision PB 9 41 Stewarts Creek; $342.
– Ashli L. Angel to Mason Gray Bowman and Hope Bunker Bowman; 5.06 acres Stewarts Creek; $258.
– Goldi S. Sparger to Mitchell Blan Bottomley; tract Stewarts Creek; $14.
– David Phillips to John Hatcher; tract one .196 acres 8,519 sq ft and tract two 0.41 acres 3,418 sq ft Rockford; $120.
– Janet Key Buelin to Jonah Wayne Buelin; 1.06 acres Rockford; $0.
– George Monroe Burch and Ivy Marie Burch to Guadalupe Giovanni Moran Aguilar and Auila Saul Moran; 4.485 acres Dobson; $76.
– A. Sahel, LLC to Sukhmani Holdings, LLC; 0.556 acres Mount Airy; $1,260.
– Timothy Charles Snow and Judy Houston Snow to Lauren S. Matthews; lot 25 section II Surrey Acres development PB 7 5 Dobson; $0.
– Darrell Gray Dollyhite and Reba M. Dollyhite to Nikki Dollyhite Stevens; 2 tracts North Westfield; $0.
– Robert William Jessup to Timothy W. Fulk and Anita A. Fulk; 2.433 acres tract 4 PB 11 141 South Westfield; $14.
– Robert Earl Preston and Lois Jean Preston to Janemarie Schultz and Heather Ann Dinger; lot 4 block A Mitchell Bluff estates PB 7 35 Elkin; $360.
– Taylor B. Coalson and Sommer Coalson to Nicholas Shane Bennett; tract one lot 34 and tract two portion of lot 35 Alta vista subdivision PB 4 190 Mount Airy; $506.
– Rosemary E. Cox to Jenny Y. Anderson; lots 6 and 8 Crosswinds subdivision PB 11 121 Mount Airy; $120.
– James E. Witherspoon II to Joshua P. Hart and Amanda D. Hart; tract one 1.86 acres and tract two 0.51 acres Bryan; $427.
– Dan Joseph Johnson to Deborah Kay Hanes and Anthony Lee Haynes; 4.375 acres PB 39 143 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– John R. Miller and Sharon Elaine Miller to Jimmy Lee Moore and Chalaina N. Moore; 0.86 acres lot 30 section 2 Woodbridge subdivision PB 14 56 Mount Airy; $360.
– Nhia Ger Vang to Ma Wilma Cabungcag Turivers; 1.00 acres; $219.
– James M. Lewis and Teresa D. Lewis to Daniel P. Wright and Jennifer Arrington Wright; tract one 1.4728 acres lot 29 Cross Creek estates and tract two 1.3223 acres PB 12 67 and PB 12 111 Mount Airy; $1,500.
– Charles C. Gates and Ronda B. Gates to Investmore, LLC; tract Indian Springs development PB 4 142 Mount Airy; $254.
– Jami Cannuli to Lori A. Mellin Scott; 5.00 acres; $296.
– Michael A. Bobbitt and Katie R. Bobbitt to Gary Lee Whiting and Trisha Lynn Conner Whitting 1.29 acres lot 1 C.M. properties PB 15 42 Rockford; $272.
– Betty L. Adams to Susan Adams Simpson and Kevin Simpson; tract one 1.750 acres PB 39 100 and tract two 2 18 acres; $0.
– Betty L. Adams to Tanya Adams Gammons and Corey Gammons; 4.224 acres tract 1 PB 38 198; $0.