Surry County Most Wanted

September 5, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Chester Lee Jenkins Jr., 45, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Nathan Michael Aleshire, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for seven counts of felony obtaining property under false pretense, 12 counts of felony uttering forged paper and assault on a female;

• Amber Lynn Melton, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is wanted for failing to appear in court.

• Mason Alexander Blevins, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535. .