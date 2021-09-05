Surry County Most Wanted

A nip of Indian summer as August reaches its curtain call

The fog of late August mornings and the cool heavy dews have sent subtle warnings and the crickets and katydids also have been singing their songs about the autumn serenade. The days are becoming a minute shorter each evening and the air on the front porch has a certain nip just before dark. Mid August is certainly the advent of the transition of summer to autumn, slowly but very surely.

August fogs winding down

Only a few days remaining in the August count of fogs and their forecast of what winter snowfalls will be like. We hope you are recording the fogs of August and observe during winter if there is any accuracy in them. Even the weather forecasters are not always right, so the August fogs could help close the in the gap. At least the thoughts of snow and the results of the foggy predictions are “cool” thoughts and a pleasing state of mind on hot August days. My aunt Lessie always said as she sat under an oak tree, “It’s better to think about snow even in hot weather than keeping your mind on the summer heat.”

Late August rains pave way for the cool weather vegetables

Unlike July and a month of hot dog days, late August will bring us beneficial rain and relief from extreme heat. This will pave the way for sowing seeds of cool weather vegetables such as mustard greens, mixed greens turnips, collards, onion sets, Siberian kale, broccoli, cabbage, and spinach. Cooler temperatures at the end of August will signal late summer vegetables and hasten them to harvest. Cool temperatures and showers will cool the soil to prepare it for the vegetables of early autumn.

Starting a row of mixed greens or curly mustard greens

With only two days remaining in August, September and cooler temperatures will be arriving and pave the way for sowing curly mustard seed or get the hardware to mix several varities of greens and custom mix you a ratio of types of greens that you prefer. You can choose from a mix of mustard, rape, kale, broad leaf, tendergreen, turnip and others. Sow the seed in a shallow furrow about three or four inches deep, add a layer of peat moss to the furrow, spread the seed and add another layer of peat moss and an application of Plant-Tone organic plant food. Hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade. Add water with the water wand in shower mode when there is no rain in the forecast. When the greens sprout, side dress with another application of Plant-tone organic vegetable food.

Keeping late, late tomatoes watered and fed

We hope your autumn crop of tomato plants are off to a great start and well on their way to a harvest before frost. Side dress them with Tomato-Tone organic tomato food and pull the soil up on both sides of the plants for extra support and moisture retention. As the plants grow, remove the cages from spent summer tomatoes and plant them on the late tomatoes.

Quick apple dumplings

As we get closer to September, the apple harvest will soon be upon us. This is a quickie recipe for preparing apple dumplings that the family will enjoy. You will need about nine tart apples, cut five of them in half and remove the cores from them and set aside in a bowl of salted water (to prevent browning), cut the other four apples in half inch cubes and set aside in a bowl of salt water. Open a can of canned biscuits (you will need ten biscuits). Roll out each biscuit completely flat. Wrap half of each apple in a flattened biscuit. Place the ten apple wrapped biscuits into a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. spread the mixture of cubed apples, one cup sugar, one tablespoon apple spices together and spread over the top of the apple filled biscuits. Sprinkle a half cup light brown sugar over top of the biscuits. Melt a stick of light margarine and drizzle over the top of the dumplings. Pour a cup of evaporated milk over the dumplings. Bake in a 350 degree oven until the dumplings are golden brown. Serve with Cool Whip or vanilla ice cream.

Starting a row or bed of Siberian curly kale

As September draws near, it’s time to sow a row or bed of Siberian curly kale for a cool weather harvest of sweet, tender healthy Siberian kale. Kale is rapidly becoming Americas most popular green and no wonder because it can be served as a vegetable or a salad and eaten raw or cooked. Kale is sweet, tender, and winter hardy. We have even harvested kale when snow was on the ground. With just a small amount of weather protection, kale will produce a harvest into spring. Sow kale seed in a shallow furrow about three or four inches deep, cover bottom of furrow with a layer of peat moss, sow the kale seed and cover with another layer of peat moss. Apply an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food, hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with a hoe blade. Water with the water wand on days when no rain is in the forecast. When kale sprouts, continue to keep soil hilled up on both sides of the row. Side dress with Plant-Tone a month after kale has been sown.

Shorter days and a slight nip in the air

These are signs that autumn is on the way. Colorful sunsets are also a signal that we are approaching the season of autumn. A few maples already have some yellow leaves. summer vegetables are slowing down and the humidity is dropping as the month of August is coming to the end.

Starting a row or bed of cabbage, collard, broccoli, and cauliflower plants

September will be here in a few days and the hardwares and garden shops and nurseries have the plants of cabbage, broccoli, collards, and cauliflower in six and nine packs. The soil is still warm so cool the newly planted cole family plants with a drink of water from the water wand in “shower” mode on days there is no rain or thundershowers. Set plants of collards, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower about eighteen to twenty four inches apart. When setting out plants, place a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow to help retain moisture in the soil. Apply an application of Garden-Tone or Plant-Tone organic vegetable or plant food in furrow before hilling up soil on each side of the furrow. In about two weeks when plants are established and well on their way, apply another application of Plant-Tone and hill it into the soil on both sides of the row. Continue to use the water wand in “shower” mode to cool down the September soil. Feed the plants with Plant-Tone and hill it into the soil once each month. As the weather cools later in the month, apply a layer of crushed leaves between the rows for protection later on when cooler temperatures arrive. One good thing about cole family vegetables in autumn and winter is you do not have to worry with white cabbage butterflies, worms, and other pests.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Surprise cure.” A 65-year-old woman went to the doctor’s office and was seen by a new young doctor and after about four minutes in the examination room she screamed and ran down the hallway. An older doctor stopped her and ask what was the problem. The woman explained the young doctor had her sit down and relax, he had some news for her. The older doctor rushed down the hallway to the younger doctor’s office. He said, “What’s the matter with you? Mrs. Matthews is 65 years old, has four grown children, and seven grandchildren, and you told her she was pregnant?” The young doctor smugly laughed, “It cured her hiccups didn’t it?”

“Right diagnosis.” A farmer asked his veterinarian for some advice. The farmer said, “I have a horse that walks normally sometimes, and at other times, he limps. What should I do?” The vet replied, “The next time he walks normally sell him.”

“Mellow old age.” As we age, it’s very important to remember which pocket has the coins and which pocket has the pills. Last week, a man had a chest pain, reached in his pocket and took three pennies.