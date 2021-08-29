Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Jimmy Michael Hardy and Karen P. Hardy to Baldomero Aguilar and Nathan Nathaniel Starnes; 5.9 acres Siloam; $100.

– John F. Breaux and Anthony M. Janusa to Cynthia Ann Aziz and Timothy Sylvester Von Der Embse; 0.829 acres Mount Airy; $1,120.

– Charles Patrick Crosby and Tina C. Crosby to Three Daughtersm Farm, LLC; two tracts Elkin; $232.

– Kimberly J. Middleton and Jerry E. Wall to Donna R. Lockhart and Clyde E. Lockhart; unit 98 Dearon Village III condominiums bk 1 262-263 Pilot; $364.

– Bernays W. White and Hellon Stokes White to Bernays W. White and Walter C. White; 1.27 acres Marsh; $1.

– Mcbride Investments, LLC to Van H. Lam and Diem T. Quach; lot 11 section 2 The Farm subdivision PB 8 8 Stewarts Creek; $300.

– Estate of Margaret Y. Dudley, Blythe Dudley Hilliard, Caroline Fitte, Charles Fitte, Charley Fitte, Hunter Dudley Darden, Seth Hilliard, John Cowan Darden III and Margaret Y. Dudley to Darrell J. Byrd and Heather B. Byrd; tract Elkin estate of Margaret Y. Dudley file 20 E 319; $434.

– Amy Lynn Thomas and Jason Anthony Hall to Jimmie R. Thomas, Wanda Marie Thomas, Jonathan Klyne Shoemaker, Jonathan Blake Shoemaker and Brandon Klyne Shoemaker; tract Eldora; $30.

– Chad Childress to Jenny Anderson; lot 7 section 1 Crosswinds subdivision PB 11 121 Mount Airy; $30.

– Keith Kiger and Amanda F. Kiger to Amy M. Parker and Benjamin D. Wall; lot 6 PB 22 11; $40.

– Susan W. Hiatt to IDR, LLC; 8 tracts Mount Airy; $560.

– Joseph H. Williams to Jacob Andrew Pelfrey and Adriane Puckett Pelfrey; commissioners deed two tracts Eldora; $200.

– Wayne Martin, G. Wayne Martin and Ann W. Martin to Scott Wayland Martin and Tina W. Martin; 0.029 acres 1,278 sq ft PB 39 103 Mount Airy; $0.

– Scott Wayland Martin and Tina W. Martin to Judy A. Glover; tract 120 Blake Wood Lane Mount Airy; $360.

– Balogh Properties, LLC to Simon Futures, LLC; tract A 0.727 acres PB 38 70 and tract B 0.113 acres PB 39 128 Mount Airy; $100.

– Emmit W. Talley and Linda Talley to Amy Talley; lots 1-5 Pine Ridge development PB 7 114 Elkin; $80.

– Steven M. White and Charlotte White to Camron J. Cane and Sheila R. Cane; two tracts PB 27 155-156 Elkin Surry County and two tracts Edwards Wilkes County; $2,700.

– Estate of Bonnie Lou F. Gentry, Jill Susan Gentry Calhoun and Donald Ray Calhoun to Sunflower Farms, LLC; tract one tract two 0.831 acres Riverwood subdivision estate of Bonnie Lou F. Gentry file 21 E 608; $140.

– David Woods and Madison Woods to Noel Patrick Matthews and Karen Lynn Ball; 1.979 acres Pilot; $710.

– Jay Porter Hill Jr. and Emma R. Hill to David K. Reich and Elaine G. Reich; 18.61 acres tract 5 William Brinkley estate property; $260.

– Betty K. Jones to Jerry Spainhour; condominium deed unit 128 Plantation Place condominium BK 1 217-218, 221, 233, 235, 254 and 281 Mount Airy; $492.

– Roger Dale Stewart trust 2013, Roger Dale Stewart and Tina Stewart to Eric C. Easter and Leslie Easter; 24.753 acres PB 36 61 Siloam; $168.

– Carol Benson, Shelby Gene Brannock and Faye E. Brannock to Main Street Properties, LLC; lots 1-6 PB 1 161; $0.

– Aaron Moser, Kimberly Moser and Kimberly Danley to Cole Spencer Fowler; 3.77 acres Dobson; $320.

– Gary N. Hoosier and Teresa W. Hoosier to Brandon Scott Macie and Rachel A. Miller; 0.254 acres lot 19 Trotter Place section 2 PB 10 94 Pilot; $479.

– Alicia Layell Sherman to Christopher W. Minton; 10.715 acres Elkin; $62.

– Miller and Sons Investments, LLC to JRT Investments, LLC; tract 1 20,000 sq ft and tract 2 .54 acres Mount Airy; $410.

– Julie Hall and James Michael Hill Jr. to Jennifer Arnder and Timothy J. Arnder; lots 20-22 block A E.F Wall estate subdivision Mount Airy; $49.

– Alisa Smith and Joseph B. Shaffer to Jared O’Neal and Jamie O’Neal; 0.36 acres lot 1 Elkin; $280.

– Earnest Gale Ely and Brenda Lou Ely to Kimberly Annette Morris; 3.011 acres Westfield; $0.