In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Shelia S. Sherrill and Jay H. Sherrill to Cynthia V. Kanaley and Robert Thompson Jr.; 10.005 acres Jay H. Sherrill property PB 26 60; $935.
– Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity, Inc. and The Mount Airy Area Habitat For Humanity, Inc. to Diego M. Lovaton and Liliana Hernandez Villanueva; lot 2 PB 24 124 Mount Airy; $304.
– Anna Jane Taylor to Chad Phipps and Shannon Phipps; 0.29 acres lots 40-42 and portion of lot 39 PB 3 25 Mount Airy; $124.
– Hawkinship, LLC to David H. Dinkins and Josephine D. Dinkins; tract 1 10.518 PB 24 142 Cash Valley Trail Lowgap and tract 2 68.77 acres Casper Stewart Road Lowgap; $430.
– Gaye Collins Davis and Jeffery Lee Davis to Becky Collins Draughn; 7.44 acres Dobson; $0.
– Ivan Samuel Utt Jr. and Andrea D. Utt to Samuel Dustin Utt and Meagan Haywood Utt; tract 1 lot 8 Sycamore Hills development phase 1 section 1 PB 10 143 and tract 2 lot 7 Sycamore Hills development PB 13 107 Mount Airy; $450.
– Wayne Cooper, Michael E. Shaw, Gaynell Shaw, Melissa Jones, Roy Clyde Easter, Teresa Shaw and Sammy Shaw to Gary Frank Fleming and Gina Terry Fleming; tract; $100.
– Anthony Marshall, Jamie Marshall and Janice Lee to Shannon Shore; 6.235 acres lot 15 tracts 11-13 Possum Trot Valley subdivision Bryan; $60.
– Bob And Mary Stevens Family, LLC to J&E Properties, LLC; two tracts; $50.
– Savannah Denny to Kimberly P. Baker; tract 1 6.7 acres and tract 2 0.4 acres Shoals; $285.
– Chris Bryant Electric, LLC to Leopoldo Ramos Medina; 2.77 acres PB 33 101 Mount Airy; $465.
– Laurie L. Piper and Joseph William Piper to Humberto Enrique Moreira and Zulema Calderon Salgado; 1.273 acres lot 33 Valley View subdivision phase 4 PB 16 55 Dobson; $46.
– William D. Scalf and Linda M. Scalf to Miguel Angel Betancur; lot 18 section 1 Inglewood subdivision PB 8 23 Stewarts Creek; $290.
– Estate of Reba Ellen Adams, Timothy Reid Adams, Judson Reid Adams, Jennifer Adams Doby Dillman, Harold Eugene Dillman Jr., and Reba Ellen Adams to Overton J. Bennett and Ruth Ann Bennett; 2 tracts Mount Airy estate of Reba Ellen Adams file 21 E 388; $260.
– Brianna M. Farrell, Brianna A. Martin and Zachary Farrell to Fernando Endriga and Katherine Endriga; lots 11-16 block B Valley View development PB 3 183 Mount Airy; $280.
– Otis Dwight Johnson and Alice Faye Johnson to Victoria Lynn Johnson and Scotty Dean Johnson; 2.653 acres 115,568 sq ft PB 39 123 Westfield; $0.
– Pine Ridge classic Golf Course, Inc. to John D. Friend Jr and Pamela H. Friend; 43.005 acres 1,876, 771.44 sq ft Stewarts Creek; $550.
– Janice A. Tickle, Mary H. Easter and Timothy A. Easter to Luz Elena Alicea and Jose Antonio Matias Gonzalez; tract Dobson; $234.
– Clinton Russell Vass and Betty Vass to Donald Paul Schumaker and Donald Paul Schumaker II; lot 4 White Pine Hills subdivision PB 6 72 Mount Airy; $3.
– Waylon J. Patterson to Waylon J. Patterson and Michelle Cox; 0.768 acres 33,440 sq ft; $0.
– Ray Michael Greenwood and Jeri Lynn Greenwood to Pet, LLC; tract; $100.
– Teramore Development, LLC to Johnson Family Farms, LLC; 0.535 acres PB 30 163 Dobson 50 acres easement area DB 1478 801; $1.
– Rex A. Hardy to Sky Rider Investments II, LLC; 0.500 acres PB 39 105 Mount Airy; $10.
– Miguel Angel Betancur to Miguel Angel Betancur and Margarita Pardo Rivera; lot 18 section 1 Inglewood subdivision PB 8 23 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– John C. Lambert and Shawn Watson Lambert to Redoak Development, LLC; 0.87 acres Mount Airy; $200.
– Eugene Damm to Carlos Humberto Rodriguez, Brittany Rodriguez and Carlos Nava Humberto Rodriguez; lot 12 Siloam Road estates PB 13 65; $372.
– Susan Nichols Lee to Robert W. Nichols Jr.; tract 1 5.990 acres PB 14 40 tract 2 .92 acres tract 3 .23 acres tract 4 29.475 acres PB 14 41 tract 5 1.000 acres PB 14 40 Mount Airy and Dobson; $0.
– Elizabeth R. Nunn, Richard Nunn and Mark C. Ramey to Dewayne Jessup and Andreia Jessup; tract 1 lots 72-75 and tract 2 lots 76-79 block B Orchard Hills subdivision PB 4 72 Mount Airy; $276.