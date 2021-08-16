Giving memories to future generations

James Alfred and Lucy Alice Moss (Wright) Frye (Windy’s paternal grandparents) lived on their farm in Quakers Gap, which is probably where this photo was taken about 1938. He recalls in his memoir, “Faulker’s Creek,” that Alice “wore bonnets, dipped snuff, used corn cob pipes, and spoke Gaelic words” he didn’t understand. This was a testament to the region’s deep Scottish roots. He was proud of the Revolutionary War service in the Frye family. His three-times great-grandfather, John Fry, fought at Eutaw Springs, South Carolina and was present at the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia. As with so many of Surry’s earliest settlers, it was that service that brought the family to this region as the infant US government paid soldiers’ wages in the one thing it had in abundance: land. We don’t know who this family is other than they are members of Windy Frye’s family. They exemplify life of a rural family in the early 1900s when multiple generations often lived in the same home. A photograph was a major investment and camera exposures could be as long as a whole minute. Smiles were uncommon at that time because serious expressions were easier to maintain. Small children were held snugly and everyone standing braced so there would be as little movement as possible. Rural families spent a great deal of time producing and preserving the food needed to keep body and soul together. Thomas Monroe Adkins, Windy’s maternal grandfather, is seen here on Thanksgiving Day about 1930. Butchering hogs was an all-day affair that required everyone to work together. Since many in the family also worked six-and-a-half days a week at the Mount Airy Furniture Factory holidays were used for major projects. These 500-pound hogs had been raised for more than a year and provided bacon, pork, ham, fat back, sausage, souse meat, lard for soap, chitlings and many other raw materials needed for survival in those days. Windy’s grandmother, Minnie Mae Chaney Adkins, said “The only thing (from the hog) that wasn’t eaten, canned, or cured was its squeal!” County and state lines were less important to people in the years before cars. Folks in Carroll and Patrick counties in Virginia, and Danbury and Peters Creek areas of Stokes County often visited Surry for business or family, following roads that began as Native American paths and today are routes 89, 103, and 52. Mary Pocahantas Moss, great-great grandmother of Winfred Frye, grew up in Stokes County, as did many of his ancestors. This photo dates to the mid-1800s.

Life must be lived forward but understood backwards – Soren Kierkegaard

This region has produced some famous people who have touched our national culture and history in significant ways. Confederate Gen. JEB Stuart, the “eyes and ears” of Robert E. Lee, grew up not six miles from Mount Airy where he and his family came to worship, shop, collect their mail, and visit friends.

The “Happiest Girl In The Whole USA,” Donna Fargo was born Yvonne Vaughn and grew up on Slate Mountain in eastern Surry County. Elkin’s Chatham Mills produced thousands of blankets for US soldiers. And you may have heard, Andy Griffith of Mayberry fame was from here.

We celebrate the famous folks. Study the historical folks. And count the degrees of separation we might have from them. It’s important to remember, however, that there are many more people whose names we might never know but whose lives were no less important.

Genealogy, one of the most popular hobbies in America, allows us to study history in a personal way, drawing lines from ourselves, through our ancestors and cousins to historical events.

Many of us have heard stories told by our elders. Maybe we paid attention and remember them. Maybe we were too busy to stop and listen. Then, one day, when we’re finally curious and slow down enough to wonder it’s often too late and there’s no one left to tell the tales.

Thomas Winfred Frye, Windy to his friends, tackled this perpetual problem. In 1996, as he was coming out of retirement for a second time, he began to write his stories down.

“To my children,” he wrote, “When you were growing up … I would tell you of some of the things that happened in my life when I was young. At first you would listen and marvel at a story that seemed otherworldly to you.”

As his children grew, however, as with many of us, they grew bored of stories they’d “heard before.” So Windy wrote them out, talking about his parents, and grandparents. Sharing stories he’d heard about his great-great-grandfather Elisha Chaney who, family lore tells, was a full-blooded Cherokee whose family left Kentucky to escape sickness and settled on “the east side of the Blue Ridge Mountains” in Patrick County, Virginia, where he married and raised a family.

He recalled hoeing tobacco on his uncle’s farm along Faulkner’s Creek. Working in the blazing Carolina sun he thought of the place as “Hell’s Half Acre” and made a plan that would make sure he didn’t spend his life doing the back-breaking labor of farming.

“Education,” he said, “is the key to open doors,” and he pursued it with a single-minded focus. To the best of his knowledge he was the first of his family to attend school beyond the seventh grade. After a stint in the Navy he graduated from North Carolina State College.

His career in logistics and engineering took him across this country and others. He was involved in the roll out of the F-8U Crusader, the fastest fighter aircraft in the Navy during the Cold War as Castro rose to power in Cuba.

But for all his personal and professional accomplishments, the greatest gift he left Surry County (aside from his military service) is the 180-page memoir he wrote for his descendants. It was not only his history, but a personal history of life in Surry County — history that didn’t make it into the newspapers or official records.

In it he remembers the impact of the furniture factories closing during the Great Depression, how neighbors helped each other where they could, but his family lost the home he’d loved so much. When he was a teen, he and his best friend, Fred Thompson, helped tear down and move prefab barracks from Ft. Bragg to Mount Airy where they were erected along South Street as low-income public housing.

Always working toward his college tuition, he talked about his job at Watson’s Department Store on Main Street “a block just past the post office” and how stores in Surry continued the WWII tradition of closing a half day early on Wednesdays so people could work their Victory Gardens.

He did us the great favor of telling us Surry’s story. “If I don’t tell you how it was growing up during the depression, WW II, the technology explosion and everything associated with the pre-space age, in all probability you will have only a limited, and possibly wrong idea of what ‘my world’ was really like.”

Like him, I encourage you all to record your own memories for future generations and to share those stories and pictures with the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History where they can be scanned and archived for everyone to see so our history, large and small, will not be forgotten.

His memoir and many others are available to anyone who wants to read them online at the Surry Digital Heritage website (www.surrydigitalheritage.org)

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith is a local freelance writer, researcher, and genealogist.