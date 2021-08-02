Keeping tradition alive

Howard and Etta Tilley have been running Tilley’s grocery since 1986, two of several owners who have kept the neighborhood store running for well more than half a century.
An outside picture of Tilley’s in the late 1980s.
This photo was shot in early October 2014. This Halloween will mark 35 years of ownership for the Tilley’s.
Terry Allen Tilley is pictured cleaning the lunch counter after a long day in 2014.
For nearly one hundred years, hidden in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Parkway, one small general store, Tilley’s Grocery, has truly thrived as a community staple.
While not the first general store in the area, it has persevered into the modern day, bringing many old traditions with it. The owners still keep an old Ramon’s Brownie old-fashioned almanac calendar on the wall to help keep track of when to plant crops and tell when the best day for fishing is. It is also one of the only stores that lets people charge items and offers a line of credit to the local residents. When a customer pulls up to the gas pumps, they will pump your gas for you. They’ll even help you carry your groceries out to your car.
The contents of the store have changed a lot. Most people back in the day were self-sufficient and grew most of what they ate and made what they needed. You only got the essentials from the store such as salt, cloth, coffee, and cast iron farm tools. Going to town back when horse and buggy were your primary means of transportation was a lot of hassle. It may seem silly to most folks who can drive to town in about 10 or 15 minutes but, only having horses means you would only be going two or four miles per hour, turning what today is a ten-minute drive into one that takes a couple of hours.
Foy and Ellie Hiatt appear to be the original owners and operators of the first store. Calling it Hiatt’s Grocery, they would stock their shelves by buying things from peddlers and the few wholesale grocery stores at the time such as Granite Mercantile. The original building was tiny, but they were able to make the most of the space. In addition to all the retail items, they had a small lunch counter. Instead of bread, they used a sheet of crackers that came four to a sheet to make their sandwiches.
When Mount Bethel school was still around, Hiatt’s Grocery would even provide lunch for the school. Around 10:30 a.m. a “store order” would be written down. After that, two students would walk to the store with the money, where Ellie would prepare everything and box it up. Along with their sandwich, the students could also get a treat with their lunch such as candy or a soda. Then one of the family members would kindly drive the kids back to school.
The store changed hands a few times, going from Jasper Allen, Cecil Chappell, and Elmer and Lorraine Allen. During that time, the store also received several additions, going from a tiny one-room shack to a more spacious store with a backroom and a walk-in cooler. If you visit there today, you can notice where the floor is mismatched and you can see windows in the back wall which used to be an outer wall.
In the 1970s, the store became the first in the area to sell beer. But not just any beer, Coors beer. My grandpa, Howard, was a truck driver, and when he would make deliveries to California, he would bring back several cases hidden at the front of the trailer. It was a high-dollar commodity, and they would sell it at $6 per case.
In 1986, the store was acquired by Howard and Etta Tilley. For the past 35 years the family has seen the store progress into modern times, with the assistance of their two children, Melanie Tilley-Johnson and their late son Terry Tilley. They brought back having a lunch counter like the Hiatt’s had, beginning with cold cut sandwiches and hot dogs, and now they even serve cheeseburgers.
A lot has changed as the modern world has changed around us, and modern life has slowly crept into the simple mountain way of living. Simple traditions are still alive here though. People whose parents would bring them to the store for a classic glass Coke and a sweet treat now bring their kids there to get a soda and some candy. We hope to keep these traditions alive for decades to come.
Dakota Johnson is a volunteer at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. He is an avid birdwatcher, who loves to watch hockey and read.