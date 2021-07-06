Mount Airy celebrates July 4th

Folks were lining Main Street Sunday nearly an hour-and-a-half before the start of the July 4th parade. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Front line workers and staff at Northern Regional Hospital were honored Sunday as the grand marshals of Mount Airy’s July 4th parade. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
A popular part of Sunday’s Independence Day celebrations were the Southeastern Civilian Living Historians from Salisbury, who were giving weaving and clothes-making demonstrations in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Harriet Atkins, left, snaps a photo of Braxton Atkins and Cholie Atkins, who are posing with Betsy Ross, portrayed by Gail Norman. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Brack Llewellyn, left, director of The NoneSuch Playmakers and one of the people dressed in colonial-era garb to read the Declaration of Independence, chats about the performance with William Hunt of Durham. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
An always popular part of any parade are the miniature autos driven by the Kiwanis Club. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Carol Salloum of the Salisbury-based Southeastern Civilian Living Historians demonstrates weaving as would have been done during the colonial area of America’s history. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Hundreds of area residents and tourists visited downtown Mount Airy Sunday, taking in the July Fourth parade, as well as watching several living history displays in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
The NoneSuch Playmakers got the day started, with several members wearing colonial-era costumes holding a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. Afterward, the Southeastern Civilian Living Historians from Salisbury set up weaving and clothes-making displays, showing visitors how women kept their families clothed during the colonial and early years of America.
The highlight was the annual Independence Day Parade, which made its way down Main Street to the delight of those lining the streets.
“It was a huge parade, it was probably 30 minutes in all, in terms of the length of the parade,” said Phil Marsh with the Downtown Business Association, which sponsored the parade. Marsh, who has been overseeing the annual July Fourth parade for “a long time” said he was a little anxious given this was the first event in two years, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most public gatherings in 2020.
“After something like that happens and you lay off a year like we had to, it hurts. We were still a little bit off this year from the year-before-last, but it worked out well. It fell in place,” he said.
For the hundreds of people lining the streets, it seemed to work out more than well, with smiles and waves and parade watchers gladly scooping up candy thrown from the floats.
While the crowd was mostly made up of local residents, William Hunt and his family made the trip from Durham to Mount Airy solely for the parade and Declaration reading.
“We just came up for the day,” he said.
But he was far from the furthest traveler. Marsh said one of the parade entrants was from Maine.
“He pulled up and said ‘Can we ride in the parade,’” Marsh said of the man and his wife, who were riding a three-wheeler and towing a trailer. “I said ‘sure.’” Marsh recalled with a laugh.
It was evident that people who had been cooped up for most of the past 15 months were ready for something to do. Not only were people staking out their parade watching spots an hour-and-a-half early, but Justyn Kissam, the director of programs and education at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, said folks were coming into the courtyard there at 10 o’clock.
Their program, the reading of the Declaration of Independence, wasn’t scheduled to begin until 12:30 p.m.
“They said ‘we want to make sure we get seats,’” Kissam said.
While the courtyard was packed for the reading, anyone who wanted to listen-in was able to do so, with one of the museum’s speakers oriented out toward the street for those who could not get into the courtyard.
After the reading, folks from the Southeastern Civilian Living Historians set up a couple of working displays. One was to show people what sort of clothing colonial era people wore, while the other showed how the clothing was made by hand, using a loom and spinning wheel.
“I think it went fantastic,” Kissam said of the courtyard activities. “It was a beautiful day, everybody was in good spirits, people seemed to really enjoy the demonstrations.”
Brack Llewellyn, director of The NoneSuch Playmakers, said it was good to be out performing again.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “There’s nothing like a live audience.”
While his group, known for its dramatic performances and other work, was able to do a couple of small private engagements over the past year, he said Sunday was the first public, large-scale performance.