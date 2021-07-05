Local Patriots answered call of freedom

This state marker stands sentinel at the Surry Muster Field near the Elkin Creek and Yadkin River. Col. Joseph Winston gathered 100 men from Surry County — today’s Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties — and marched to join the Overmountain Men converging on Maj. Patrick Ferguson’s army of British Regulars and Royalist militia. Today the grounds are part of the 330-mile-long Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail across Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
William Letcher, an outspoken Patriot, was gunned down in his home by a Tory named Nichols in June 1780. He and his wife Elizabeth Perkins lived just across the Virginia border in Patrick County with their infant daughter, Bethenia. William served in the county militia and had fought in a decisive battle against the Royalists at the Shallow Ford on the Yadkin River that year. Reprisals of theft, property damage, and murder were common throughout the back country as neighbor turned on neighbor. Nichols was later captured and hanged for his many crimes. Little Bethenia would grow up and marry a man named Archibald Stuart. She inherited her grandfather’s estate on the Ararat River, the farm called Laurel Hill. They raised their children there not far from Mount Airy, including their youngest, JEB Stuart, who went on to fame in the Civil War. Photo courtesy of Tom Perry.
Descendants of Patriots and Tories are everywhere across Surry County with so many families tracing their roots back to colonial times. Several of the students in this photo from Westfield School in 1929 were the living legacy of men and women who struggled in the American Revolution 150 years before. Siblings Lester and Louisa Goins pictured here are the three-times great grandchildren of William Goin who fought as part of the Surry Militia. From left, front row, are Lena Beasley, Rachel Durham, Edith Smith Christian, Unknown, Irene Hall; second row, Marie Simmons, Louisa Goins, Virginia Hill, Ethel Jessup; third row, Adam “Pete” Shelton, Allen Jessup, Jim Jessup, Lester Goins, Woodrow Owens; back row, Teacher Mary E. Neal, Principal O. H. Hauser, teacher and coach Luther Byrd, Virginia Mills Hart.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Fort Dobbs, near Statesville, was a vital link in frontier defenses during the French and Indian War and the growing unrest leading up to the American Revolution. Forts and fortified towns such as Bethabara in Forsyth County, offered shelter when settlers across Surry were threatened in their homesteads. By the time the Daughters of the American Revolution purchased the grounds in 1909, the fort was gone and little more than local stories remained. The DAR worked to preserve the location and raised funds to expand the park. Today the fort is a state historic site where costumed interpreters share the fort’s vital history to ensure it is not forgotten. A years-long archaeological study and reconstruction of the fort’s blockhouse was completed in 2019.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
British forces moved through the southern colonies with ease in the spring of 1780, building morale and lending a sense that the rebellion of these lucrative English holdings would soon end.
As the invading force moved northward, Scottish-born Maj. Patrick Ferguson recruited a sizable force of Tories. The predominant group in the western Carolinas and Virginia was Scots Highlanders. They generally stayed out of the conflict, ignoring calls from both British and Patriot recruiters. Many felt bound by their oath to Britain even if they didn’t care for the government’s tactics.
That would soon change.
Ferguson advanced toward Charlotte, then a small town, protecting Gen. Cornwallis’ left flank. A small North Carolina unit of mountain men harassed his men, fighting “Indian-style” from behind trees and boulders before disappearing into the forest. Ferguson called them “barbarians,” and “the dregs of mankind” for fighting without honor.
He sent a warning in September, “If you do not desist your opposition to the British Arms, I shall march this army over the mountains, hang your leaders, and lay waste your country with fire and sword.”
Their homes and families threatened, men from the western mountain regions (today called the Overmountain Men) mustered at Sycamore Shoals (now Tennessee). They traveled 330 miles, their ranks swelling as men journeyed in from Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and the Carolinas, including Surry Militia units.
By the time they arrived at King’s Mountain, just southwest of Charlotte in South Carolina, there were 1,800 Patriots. Ferguson made camp on Kings Mountain for its defensible terrain but it did them no good. His men were routed by a company half their size at the Battle of King’s Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
Afterwards, the threat neutralized, the frontiersmen melted back into the hollows and ridges of the mountains — but they had struck a blow from which King George’s army would not recover.
American history tends to focus on the more active Northern Campaigns of the Revolution: Boston, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, Saratoga. We know about the Boston Tea Party and Washington’s crossing of the Delaware but less about the Southern Campaign and what motivated colonists far-removed from the cities and trade centers to break with a government they were so isolated from.
There were fewer newspapers in the South. Fewer collections of correspondence survive to tell the tales of those living in this region. But we are fortunate to have a long line of people dedicated to the preservation of history and who collect the fragments of personal and official paperwork, pension records, and the other bits scattered across time.
People such as Jesse Hollingsworth who wrote of the taxes levied by the North Carolian General Assembly to build the royal governor’s palace and of the “line of forts built from Smith River in Rockingham County to Long Island on the Holston River… Bethabara, Fort Waddell at the forks of the Yadkin, Fort Dobbs near the Catawba, Fort Chiswell on the New River and Fort Stalnecker or Crab Orchard near Roan Mountain.”
The forts were built in the 1760s to help garrison security forces along the frontier during the French and Indian War and the subsequent Cherokee War and to afford shelter to civilians threatened by decades of hostilities.
Families have preserved the stories passed through generations such as that of Samuel Freeman who charged up King’s Mountain as part of the “barbaric” Overmountain Men to defeat the greatest army of its time.
The rifle he carried that day is still in the keeping of his descendant Nick McMillan. It will be part of the new exhibits at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History where we are working to expand the stories we share.
At the turn of the last century the Daughters of the American Revolution obtained the land where Fort Dobbs used to stand, beginning the process of preserving it and its history for future generations. The field they bought, where they began telling the histories of their ancestors, now boasts a replica of the blockhouse.
Individuals and organizations such as the county genealogical association and the historical society have researched for years and worked to preserve sites such as the Edwards-Franklin House in Franklin Township.
The task of preserving our history falls to each of us, whether it is our family history or a fort that served an entire region. Much like the nation we celebrate today it is ours if we can keep it.