Mount Airy celebrates July 4th

July 4, 2021 John Peters II Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Among the dozens of classic, souped—up, and regular automobiles taking part in Sunday’s July 4th parade was this flag-waving pink Jeep, which seemed to generate a lot of excitement among the younger members of Sunday’s crowd. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Folks were lining Main Street Sunday nearly an hour-and-a-half before the start of the July 4th parade. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>Front line workers and staff at Northern Regional Hospital were honored Sunday as the grand marshals of Mount Airy’s July 4th parade. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>A popular part of Sunday’s Independence Day celebrations were the Southeastern Civilian Living Historians from Salisbury, who were giving weaving and clothes-making demonstrations in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

Hundreds of area residents and tourists visited downtown Mount Airy Sunday, taking in the July 4th parade, as well as watching several living history displays in the courtyard of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

The Nonesuch Playmakers got the day started, with several members wearing colonial-era costumes holding a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. Afterward, the Southeastern Civilian Living Historians from Salisbury set up weaving and clothes-making displays, showing visitors how women kept their families clothed during the colonial and early years of America.

The highlight was the annual Independence Day Parade, which made its way down Main Street to the delight of those lining the streets.

More photos and expanded information will be included in the Wednesday print edition of The Mount Airy News.