Mount Airy celebrates July 4th

A chance encounter in the lobby of the Historic Earle Theatre more than a decade ago changed the life of an 8-year-old Raleigh girl, showing the sometimes destiny-changing power of the region’s famous old-time music.

That music, and the devotion of its fans, was on full display this weekend during the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention.

And that 8-year-old girl, Eliza Meyer, is now an 18-year-old who rushed from her high school graduation in Raleigh Friday night to Mount Airy to be able to spend Saturday at the convention, among the thousands of fans and musicians at Veterans Memorial Park, the convention’s home.

Her mother — Staci Meyer, who just happens to serve as chief deputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources — explains her daughter’s fascination with old-time music.

“We first came to Mount Airy on a Saturday morning, just to spend some time there…we’d heard about the Merry Go Round at the Earle,” she said of the weekly radio show broadcast on WPAQ and a trip the family made to Mount Airy ten years ago. “Our daughter had just stared playing the fiddle, and she wanted to hear the music.

“There was a group of men playing in the lobby, she took her little fiddle up there, she wouldn’t even take it out, she just put her case there and waited to see if they would ask her to play. They did, and she was thrilled. That was her first venture into music.”

That encounter, Meyer said, changed her daughter’s life forever, and has made Mount Airy almost like a second home.

“We’ve been coming to the convention ever since,”she said, and her daughter, Eliza, who was among the musicians performing Saturday, now plays fiddle, banjo, autoharp, guitar, stand-up bass — and considers Mount Airy among her favorite places in the world.

“She’s taken a lot of classes and lessons from the local musicians. She really feels like that’s her second hometown, she loves it so much.”

Meyer said her daughter is attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall, where she’ll be studying ethnomusicology and folk lore.

That love of the Round Peak style of music is far from unique to the Meyer family — hundreds, maybe thousands, of fans and musicians were in Mount Airy Friday and Saturday, celebrating the music and the return of the annual gathering after its COVID-19 hiatus last year.

The talent of many of those musicians and fans was on full display throughout the weekend, even among the camping sites were some out-of-town fans set up and lived for several days leading up to the convention.

Friday afternoon, jam sessions sprung up spontaneously. One such session featured a diverse group of musicians — some teenagers, others well into their 60s, some wearing overalls and cowboy hats more often associated with old-time musicians, others wearing more modern and relaxed clothing, one even sporting a bright, multi-colored hair style.

The ten hailed from as far away as Philadelphia and Connecticut and Maryland, with a few Virginians and North Carolinians adding a more local flavor. They played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass, even a washboard, and few in the group had met before their impromptu jam session, yet they played and sang as if they’d been practicing together for weeks.

It’s the music’s ability to connect people — to one another, and to the region’s history — that keeps some folks coming back to the convention year after year.

Wayne Martin, the executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council, made the drive from Raleigh to Mount Airy Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning he was in search of a jam session or two.

“I began attending the Mount Airy Fiddlers Convention in the 1980s,” Martin said. “I haven’t been every year since the 1980s, but I’ve been to probably three quarters of them since that time.”

Martin said he’s seen quite a few changes over the years.

“I remember it was a small community event…the music seemed to be mostly the bands that were local to this area.”

Of course, he said those days saw some of the legends of the music genre such as Benton Flippen and Verlen Clifton playing at Mount Airy, musicians who were known as among the best throughout the old time and bluegrass convention circuit, as well as having a national following among music fans.

“It was a thrill to be able to come and hear, kind of like musical heroes to us,” he said of listening to those musical giants. “We’d heard their records, and here they were live, in person, and at a very small event you could go up and talk to them, get to know them. Now there’s still a lot of that kind of informality, that sharing, is still part of the event.”

Martin, who plays the banjo and guitar, said getting a chance to sit down and talk with those early legends — and play with them — is what’s kept him coming back.

“I have really fond memories of when I used to come here. The highlight was getting into a little jam session with Paul Sutphin and Verlen Clifton, not only as musicians were they great, but as people they were great. Kind of role models, just funny, kind people who enjoyed the music and achieved a high level but were also so welcoming of others, so we would get together and have a little session.

“These guys…had all learned their music through oral traditions….most of them learned their music during the depression, from family and friends. You were getting something that was really, really strongly connected to this place. That was just thrilling to me and others.”

While the festival is much larger now, and most of those legendary musicians are gone, their impression on thousands of people endures — and Clifton’s grandson, Wes Clifton, may have put it best when he was checking in Friday afternoon, when he was commenting on how it felt to be back at the convention after the pandemic-forced shutdown last year..

“Being able to register this year and come here was a real pleasure…Missing last year was kind of a reminder to me what a privilege it is to be able to come here and play, listen to some of the greats…A lot of those old timers are gone, but they will always be with us as a result of the music they’ve left behind.”