Important educational relics fading away

A circa 1919 picture of Sandy Level School, the first Rosenwald School building in Surry County.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The present-day site where the Sandy Level school stood. (Ron Snow | Special to the News)
A circa 1927 picture of Chestnut Ridge School, with students and teachers posing for a photo. The school was built in 1923-24.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
A recent aerial show where the Chestnut Ridge school stood once stood. (Submitted photo)
A circa 1925 picture of class at Ararat School.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The history of a major staple in African-American education in North Carolina is quietly, but quickly, disappearing.
Eight hundred and thirteen Rosenwald School buildings were constructed in rural North Carolina between 1918 and 1932, part of an effort to supply schools to the African-American community. Many have been torn and burned down or have just been forgotten. Many of them, however, are still standing. Some are gloriously remodeled; others are being destroyed by the elements of nature. All North Carolina counties except seven had at least one Rosenwald School. The building program was dropped after the death of Julius Rosenwald in 1932.
This project to build schools in rural African American communities was conceived by Booker T. Washington, president of Tuskegee Institute, and his staff in 1910. Washington was joined in 1911 by Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck, who agreed to provide financial support by matching the funds raised by African-American communities to aid in building the schools.
In an effort to save cost and provide well engineered buildings, the Rosenwald Foundation provided building plans for the schools. These plans ranged from a one-teacher school building up to eleven-teacher school buildings. The plan included blueprints given to the community for their selected building choice.
Surry County had four Rosenwald Schools built, one of which is still standing.
The first Rosenwald School built in Surry County was Sandy Level in budget year 1918-1919. This school was a two-teacher building constructed on the north side of West Virginia Street near the intersection of Franklin Road (see Figure 1 and Figure 2). The total cost of the school when built was $4,327. The community donated $1,000, public funds amounted to $2,527 and the Rosenwald Foundation gave $800 toward the project. The school remained open until all the students moved to J. J. Jones High School in 1947.
The second school built in Surry County was Mount Ararat, also known as Ararat, in the budget year 1921-1922. This school was built on the north end of town off North Main Street. The school was a four-teacher type. The total cost of the school when built was $ 5,375. The community donated $1,200, public fund was $2,975, and the Rosenwald Foundation gave $1,200. The school remained open until it burned in 1938.
The third school built in Surry County was Woodville, also known as Chestnut Ridge, in the budget year 1923-1924. This school was built in the Westfield Township on Westfield Road next to Chestnut Ridge Church. The school was a four-teacher type. The total cost of the school when built was $5,174. The community donated $1,000, public funding was $3,074 and the Rosenwald Foundation gave $1,100. The school remained open until 1957.
The fourth school built in Surry County was Combstown, also known as Paynetown, in the budget year 1929-1930. This school was built in the Combstown community at 153 Split Rail Lane. The building was a two-teacher type. The total cost of the school when built was $ 2,890. The community donated $500, public funding was $1,890 and the Rosenwald Foundation gave $500. The school remained open until 1957 when all the students moved to J. J. Jones High School.
The Combstown school is the only Rosenwald School building still standing in Surry County. The site is cbeing used as God’s Family Temple Christian Church. The building has undergone renovations to add a bell tower and a fellowship hall on the rear.
Ron Snow is a regional historian and community contributor. To learn more about Rosenwald Schools visit https://www.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=e1496b7c0fe9493aaceec56feedda53a .