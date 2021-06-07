Pat Woltz left enduring legacy in her art

Some of Pat Woltz’s most popular prints include holiday and childhood themes, such as this work showing children playing in the snow.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The beginnings of a house she was going to draw.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Pat Woltz taking a walk in the snow with her dog.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
These are a few of the tools Mount Airy artist Pat Woltz would have used to create her one of a kind prints.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Serene, classy, kind, talented, and happy are some of the best terms I heard and read when researching the life and legacy of one Mary Patricia “Pat” Gwyn Woltz.
Readers, do you recognize the name?
Pat, as she was commonly known, was the furthest thing from common. Her artistry, volunteerism, and anonymous philanthropic deeds set her as one of Mount Airy’s finest.
Born on Sept. 14 1925 in Waynesville, Mary Patricia Gwyn attended Waynesville City school before adventuring to college. She started her education journey at St. Mary’s Episcopal College in Raleigh, then went on the gradate from Randolph Macon College in Lynchburg, Virginia, with a degree in economics.
Then on Sept. 5, 1947, Miss Pat Gwyn became Patricia Woltz after her marriage to John Elliot Woltz Sr., bringing her to Mount Airy and forever changing her life. Her life in Mount Airy was full of activity as she tended to her five children: John, James, Howell, Mary, and Thomas. She taught Sunday School at Central United Methodist Church where she was awarded the Laity Service Award because she exemplified the life of a Christian steward.
For us here at the museum we are especially grateful for her involvement in the creation and startup of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Pat and her husband, John, were charter members of the museum. They also served on the board of directors and as a trustee afterwards.
While all these accomplishments are amazing in and of themselves, some would say that her crowning achievements were the detailed illustrations that would dominate the later half of her life. In 1983 the many friends and family who enjoyed her work were happy to hear that Pat Gwyn Woltz art prints were finally for sale.
Here at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History we have been lucky enough to receive the remaining Pat Gwyn Woltz prints available to the public, some sketches, and production materials. Pat’s artwork makes you long for home or have feelings of fernweh, a longing for places you have never been.
In her own words: “I enjoy painting with a feeling of nostalgia… I like to make people want to go home again, if only in memory. By retrieving and cherishing the best of the past, we can help to enrich the quality of life in the future.”
These realistic paintings encompass only the best of memories: Travel to ancestral homes, holiday times, fond childhood frolics.
The print titled “Snowball Fight,” completed in 1981, depicts children engrossed in play surrounded by snow-topped pine trees and now historic homes. You can almost hear the silence that follows a glorious snowfall, you can see the weight of the snow pressing into the boxwoods and winter grass. The realistic depictions make you feel present in the artwork. Each painting also contains a signature little rabbit, winter, spring, summer, or fall.
She also illustrated many historic homes and sites. The Orlean Puckett print takes the viewer back in time to the midwifes heyday, depicting various activities of a backcountry life.
Each print transports the viewer to a different place and time, surrounding them with invisible smells and sounds. The prints that she sold traveled all around the country creating a stream of nostalgia that graced the walls of households, offices, and public spaces. The images, just like the person, were a catching trend. Once you took in all their distinction, you could not help but admire them.
On Sept. 14, 2011, Mary Patricia “Pat” Gwyn Woltz passed away peacefully at her home in Mount Airy. Beloved by all, she left a legacy of kindness and skill. The museum is working on a rotating exhibit in her honor.
Thanks to the Surry Community College Foundation we now have some limited Pat Gwyn Woltz prints to sell to the public. These will be available once we unveil our new giftshop and first floor exhibit spaces.
Emily Morgan is the Guest Services Manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229